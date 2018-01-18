Bird strike damages aircraft propeller

…Cubans left stranded as a result

Cubans whose return home from Guyana has been delayed over the past three days were to have started returning yesterday afternoon, as Aruba Air was expected to dispatch two aircraft to the Timehri airport, according to Captain Gerry Gouveia.

“The affected Cubans have been accommodated at Roraima Airways Residence Inn and Duke Lode Hotels as well as at the Diocesan Youth Centre in Subryanville and the YWCA on Brickdam and are being provided three meals every day,” Captain Gouveia explained in a statement.

The delays resulted from mechanical issues arising from the propeller of the Aruba Air aircraft being damaged after being hit by birds on Sunday.

“Aruba Air’s top priority is safety. The mechanical issue took a bit longer to rectify than initially anticipated and the aircraft is now back in service. Additionally, a second aircraft is being diverted to the Guyana route to effectively deal with the backlog of passengers,” says Captain Gouveia.

Roraima Airways is the local representative of Aruba Air.

Gouveia explained that a standard operating arrangement is in place for delayed Aruba Air passengers to be accommodated at Residence Inn, but due to the extended delay, additional accommodation had to be secured.

“Aruba Air had expected to have the Guyana flight operational on Monday, but the mechanical issue was not rectified by that time, as was anticipated. This resulted in the need for additional accommodation at short notice, and arrangements were immediately put in place to have them comfortably accommodated in groups so that they could interact among themselves and at the same time, be communicated with together and updated on departure information,” Gouveia said.

“Aruba Air regrets the inconvenience caused by this delay,” the statement concluded.

Cubans, who do not require visas to come to Guyana, have been travelling here in droves to shop, since the introduction of cheap flights between the two countries.