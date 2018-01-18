Beware the geeks

Dear Editor,

I read a recent ‘feature’ which advised, among other things, that “Guyana should support India. India has never dabbled in local politics. It does not present a threat to Guyana. The interests of the two countries, when it comes to global politics, coincide. India is showing that it is prepared to fight for developing countries and to prevent policies which are harming these countries.” What? But “Where’s the beef”?

Did not an Indian IT group some time ago offer to set up an IT training scheme away from the city – in a country area – to further train locals in the art? What has happened since? Did our leaders realise that it may have been a case of the ‘do-gooders’ seeking to relocate?

An outfit from that country, with the help of a team there, had not so long ago created much mischief among the vulnerable elderly of the UK, during night time, and drained people’s bank accounts.

They tried their tricks on me, I had misgivings, halted their progress, and the following day reported the steps used to my pension payers, who were in a position to trace their footsteps and put out a general alert.

“Beware the geeks”. They have cards up the sleeve. I have to look out for my compatriots.

Geralda D.