Bad Blood card on Saturday at CASH Boxers pay Sports Minister courtesy call

By Sean Devers

The Guyana Boxing Board of Control has collaborated with MCG to bring Professional Boxing back to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) Saturday night.

Yesterday the stars of the Bad Blood card, Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves paid a courtesy call on Sports Minister Dr George Norton at the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports.

President of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) Peter Abdool, a member of the MCG Promotion team and three fight night models accompanied the pugilists on the visit.

Minister Norton said only recently he appointed Orland Rogers as Boxing Coach for the Hinterland and noted that a Girl from Lethem participated in the last Amateur Boxing Card at the Gymnasium.

“We all know that indigenous people have good jaws, which is important in Boxing. I am pleased when I see young males involved in Sports and I am encouraging Cooperate Guyana to come out and sponsor such events and I am urging the public, come out in their numbers to support Saturday night’s card.”

Abdool praised Minister Norton for his support of Boxing and his desire to spread the Sport. The GBBC Head added that Minister Norton is trying to spread Boxing all over Guyana both professional and Amateur fights.

“Steve Ninvalle (President of GBA) is also doing a good job and I will ensure that more Pro Cards are held locally since that is the only way that the local Boxers will remain active,” Abdool stated.

Anson Green, Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry, Shawn Corbin and Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves will come up against an army of fighters from T&T, Barbados and Venezuela in the six fight card which also includes a four-round affair between James Moore and Sherwin Clarke in a cruiserweight bout.

Guyana’s Dexter Marques headlining what should be a sizzling six-bout Card when he battles Venezuelan Dionis Martinez Arias over 10 rounds in the main event.

Trinidadian Sheldon Lawrence puts his WBC Fecarbox Light Heavyweight Title on the line when he takes on Guyanese Shawn Corbin over 12 rounds.

Elton Dharry will match gloves with Jesus Vargas Garcia of Venezuela over eight rounds in a Bantamweight clash, while Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves will oppose Venezuelan Felipe Larez Barcelo in a 10-round match-up.

In the other international bout of the night Anson Green will be in action against Bajan Keithland King over four rounds in a junior middleweight bout.

The weight-in is set for 16:00hrs tomorrow at the Giftland Mall after a press conference before the weigh-in.

Tickets for the card are on sale at the Giftland Stores and Assuria General Insurance offices in Georgetown, Diamond, Berbice, Parika and Vreed-en-Hoop and cost $4,000 (VIP), $2,000 (Ringside) and $1,000 (Stands).