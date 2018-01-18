Arif Bulkan adds to complement of Appellate Judges

As part of ensuring that the judiciary is adequately equipped to carry out its mandate, Head of State President David Granger yesterday elevated Human Rights Attorney, Dr Christopher Arif Bulkan to the position of an acting Justice of Appeal.

Dr. Bulkan is expected to serve in the position for the next six months alongside a panel of Justices at the Court of Appeal, in Kingston, Georgetown. He was presented with credentials in the presence of distinguished members of the judiciary, including Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag.) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chief Justice (ag) Justice Roxane George and Attorney General, Basil Williams SC.

Bulkan is known for his work on the human’s rights front. As a former lecturer at the University of the West Indies, he specialises in Public Law, Constitutional Law, Caribbean Human Rights Law, and International Human Rights Law. He has been involved in human rights advocacy for many years and has worked to establish and defend the rights of vulnerable and marginalised communities, including indigenous peoples, LGBT persons and persons living with HIV/AIDS.

The new acting Appellate Judge has also been involved in public advocacy against the death penalty, both regionally and at events sponsored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

During his remarks at the swearing in ceremony held at State House yesterday, President Granger reaffirmed Government’s commitment to ensuring there is an efficient and independent judiciary where citizens have access to justice and that this access is fair and swift.

“A full complement of judges, magistrates and legal offices promotes judicial efficiency and public confidence in the rule of law. Guyana is a law-based state, where enforcement of the law and the efficient and timely dispensation of justice by the Courts are the fundamental bases,” the Head of State asserted.

In this regard, he said that “the Judiciary is the vital organ in the preservation of our system of law and order”.

“This ceremony witnesses the appointment of an eminent Guyanese as an acting Justice of the Court of Appeal. This ceremony is provided for in the Constitution of Guyana, the supreme law of the land, which at Article 128 (1) provides that “Judges, other than the Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall be appointed by the President who shall act in accordance with the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC)”. Nothing could be clearer.”

This ceremony is an affirmation of the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the judicial system remains independent,” he added.