Who seh Guyanese poor!

Every corner yu turn is a fast food outlet. In de old days dem only had KFC. Now dem got Church’s, Popeye’s, DQ, JR Burger, Royal Castle, M&M, Johnny Rocket and recently Burger King. A stranger coming to dis country for the first time would believe dat de country is one big soup kitchen.

Fuh sure all of dem doing good business. Every day is a long line. When de Burger King open some people believe dat dem had a food shortage and Burger King bring food. Dem boys see lines like when Burnham was alive. Dat was de time when people use to line up fuh soap, salt, flour, cooking oil and things like dat.

When dem boys count de fast food outlets dem had to announce dat anybody who seh Guyana poor dem lie. No poor country can got people buying food form all dem eating house. And dem is just some. Dem boys ain’t count de Chinee restaurant. New Thriving does full every day.

When people ask wheh Guyanese getting de money to spend, dem boys does tell dem dat is de oil money dem spending in advance. It got to be dat ExxonMobil start sharing out money because de people who calling fuh more pay is de same people buying food every day. Nobody cooking at home.

Dem boys seh dem Regent Street business people complaining how business bad. Dem ain’t realize dat de people shopping in foreign. Dem shopping online; dem clothes and dem goods coming by plane. Imagine it cheaper to buy things, fly dem in de country than to buy pun Regent Street,

Is a topsy turvy world. People seh dem poor but dem can buy food pun de road; dem can jump pun a plane and go pun vacation; dem can buy dem goods from overseas and when dem done, dem can always cuss de government fuh punishing dem…

Talk half and wait fuh when McDonald’s come