We are sorry

On Tuesday, January 16, 2018 Kaieteur News carried an article under the headline, “Nine more Venezuelans fined for illegal entry.”
In the article, it was stated that in a previous incident, seven Venezuelans appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were charged and ordered deported to Venezuela, after ranks from Vreed-en-Hoop, carried out a raid at the Aracari Resort, West Bank Demerara and found that they had entered Guyana illegally.
However, the resort in a statement said that that there was no raid there. There are or were no Venezuelans employed there, the resort added in its statement.
As such, Kaieteur News apologises for any harm caused.

