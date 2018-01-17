UCCA’s Cricket to bowl off January 26 with Primary school tournament

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association held a General Members Meeting on Thursday 28th December, 2017, at the Riverton Suite at which the Cricket Programme for 2018 was discussed and approved.

The Programme will start with School Cricket. The Inter-Primary School Softball Competition will commence of Friday 26th January, 2018. It will involve all Primary Schools in the Upper Corentyne from Crabwood Creek to No. 43 Village.

The Inter-Secondary School Hardball Competition will commence at the end of the Inter-Primary School Competition and will involve the following Secondary Schools: “Line Path Secondary, Skeldon Secondary, Tagore Secondary, Central Corentyne Secondary and Black Bush Secondary”.

It was agreed that all of the school matches will be played on Friday afternoon. Approval has already been given for the playing of these matches. The Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 will be played after the Competition of the Primary and Secondary Schools Competition. These matches will be played on Saturdays.

The first T/20 is proposed to start on Sunday 28th January, 2018. The Competition is sponsored by Mr. Tulshi of No. 48 Village, in honour of the death of his father. It is expected to be completed by the end of February, 2018. There is also another T/20 Competition which is already sponsored and will commence shortly after the completion of the Tulshi T/20 Competition.

A 40-Over Competition is also planned for later in the year. The purpose is to encourage our batsmen to bat for longer periods and to help them to build bigger innings. After a lengthy discussion, it was agreed that all matches will be played in white clothes and played with red balls.

It was also agreed that the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association will organise a training Seminar for Umpires and each Club has been asked to identify an interested person. It was also suggested that a Camp/Cricket Academy for young cricketers will be held during the August holidays.

Teams or Clubs interested in taking part in the Tulshi T/20 Competition are asked to make contact with the following persons: President – Dennis De Andrade – 621 0014, Secretary – Winston Roberts – 619 6516 or the Chairman of the Competitions Committee as early as possible.