Shooter in Bourda Outpost slaying says he aimed at prisoner’s legs

– accused lance corporal is an ex-cop

The City Constabulary rank who is implicated in the death of mentally ill Marlon Fredericks, has reportedly told investigators that he was aiming at the fleeing man’s legs when he opened fire.

The lance corporal is reportedly now the only City Constabulary rank in custody, since his colleague, who was also held, has been released.

Police sources confirmed last night that he is an ex-policeman. He has reportedly been with the City Constabulary for more than four years.

“He said that the prisoner bolted out of the lockups and he pursued and shot him,” a police source said.

“He said that he shot to apprehend the prisoner, and that he was aiming for the (escapee’s) legs.”

A veteran police rank who spoke to Kaieteur News is adamant that the city constable should not have opened fire at the fleeing unarmed man.

“According to the Force’s Standing Operating Procedure, as long as the (suspect) is not facing you and not attacking you, he does not pose any danger and you should not shoot.”

A postmortem, conducted on Monday, confirmed that Fredericks was shot in the back. Kaieteur News understands that it also revealed that the bullet pierced the vessels of the lungs and exited the left side of the victim’s neck.

Fredericks, who was unarmed, was shot by an officer of the City Constabulary on Sunday, reportedly as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.

The Tiger Bay resident, who has been described as mentally ill, was shot in his mother’s presence as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.

It was alleged that Fredericks and two others were in custody at the City Constabulary Outpost at Regent and Bourda Streets, Georgetown. He had forced his way out of the lockup when ranks opened a door to allow another prisoner to use the toilet.

A rank at the City Constabulary office tried to restrain Fredericks, who wrestled free from him and others.

A Lance Corporal then shot Fredericks in his lower back with a service pistol.

Fredericks had previously attempted to escape the grip of ranks of the City Constabulary Office, but was chased, beaten, and taken into custody.

Videos shared on social media showed Fredericks being kicked by a man, believed to be a former law enforcement officer, before he was taken into custody.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the dead man‘s mother, Claudette Fredericks, said that her son had suffered from mental illness for over 10 years. She also revealed that he was also a frequent cocaine user.

Mrs. Fredericks had visited her son at the Constabulary Outpost on Sunday.

She related that on reaching the outpost, she saw her son running towards her. Mrs. Fredericks said she shouted and told her son to stop.

“The next thing I heard was a loud noise and my son dropped to the ground.”

The ambulance arrived one hour later, but by then Fredericks was already dead.