Regional Super50…Former Test batsman Marshall included in USA team

Jaguars face English County Kent in opener on Jan 31

By Sean Devers

Former West Indies batsman 31-year-old Xavier Marshall has been selected in a 14-man team to represent the United States of America (USA) in the 2018 Regional Super50 which commences on January 31 in Antigua and Barbados.

The USA plays their opening game against the Guyana Jaguars on February 2 from 09:30hrs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. The USA is in Group ‘B’ along with Jaguars, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, and English County Kent. Group ‘B’ will be staged in Antigua where the semi-finals and final will also be held.

The talented but temperamental Marshall played seven Tests and 24 ODI for West Indies and scored two fifties, while his only ODI ton was a magnificent undefeated 157 against Canada in 2008.

He made his ODI debut against Australia in January 2005 and, in June was named West Indies’ Youth Cricketer of the Year.

Test opportunities came in Sri Lanka in the same year but his results were disappointing and he disappeared from the national radar for several years. When he re-emerged it was for a surprise Test recall against Australia in Antigua in 2008 after making just two First-Class fifties for Jamaica that season.

Marshall last played in this tournament in the 2003 when played for his native Jamaica in the Regional 50-over competition before migrating to the North America shortly after.

Despite having won the First-Class tournament for the last four seasons Guyana has not won the Regional 50-over competition since they beat Barbados in 2005 in at Bourda.

Group B fixtures in Antigua

Wed, January 31: Jaguars vs Kent at VRCG

Friday, February 2: United States vs Jaguars at VRCG

Sunday, February 4: Kent vs Scorpions at VRCG

Tuesday, February 6: Hurricanes vs Kent at VRCG

Thursday, February 8: Kent vs United States at VRCG

Saturday, February 10: Hurricanes vs United States at VRCG

Monday, February 12: United States vs Jaguars at VRCG

Wed, February 14: Scorpions vs Kent at VRCG

Friday, February 16

Kent vs United States

VRCG

Sunday, February 18

Scorpions vs United States

VRCG

Wed, January 31

Hurricanes vs United States

Coolidge

Friday, February 2

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

Coolidge

Sunday, February 4: Hurricanes vs Jaguars at Coolidge

Tuesday, February 6

Scorpions vs United States

Coolidge

Thursday, February 8: Scorpions vs Jaguars at Coolidge

Saturday, February 10: Jaguars vs Kent at Coolidge

Monday, February 12

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

Coolidge

Wed, February 14: Hurricanes vs Jaguars at Coolidge

Friday, February 16: Scorpions vs Jaguars at Coolidge

Sunday, February 18

Hurricanes vs Kent

Coolidge