Regional Super50…Former Test batsman Marshall included in USA team

Latest update January 17th, 2018 12:55 AM
Jaguars face English County Kent in opener on Jan 31
By Sean Devers
Former West Indies batsman 31-year-old Xavier Marshall has been selected in a 14-man team to represent the United States of America (USA) in the 2018 Regional Super50 which commences on January 31 in Antigua and Barbados.
The USA plays their opening game against the Guyana Jaguars on February 2 from 09:30hrs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. The USA is in Group ‘B’ along with Jaguars, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, and English County Kent. Group ‘B’ will be staged in Antigua where the semi-finals and final will also be held.
The talented but temperamental Marshall played seven Tests and 24 ODI for West Indies and scored two fifties, while his only ODI ton was a magnificent undefeated 157 against Canada in 2008.
He made his ODI debut against Australia in January 2005 and, in June was named West Indies’ Youth Cricketer of the Year.
Test opportunities came in Sri Lanka in the same year but his results were disappointing and he disappeared from the national radar for several years. When he re-emerged it was for a surprise Test recall against Australia in Antigua in 2008 after making just two First-Class fifties for Jamaica that season.
Marshall last played in this tournament in the 2003 when played for his native Jamaica in the Regional 50-over competition before migrating to the North America shortly after.
Despite having won the First-Class tournament for the last four seasons Guyana has not won the Regional 50-over competition since they beat Barbados in 2005 in at Bourda.
Group B fixtures in Antigua
Wed, January 31: Jaguars vs Kent at VRCG
Friday, February 2: United States vs Jaguars at VRCG
Sunday, February 4: Kent vs Scorpions at VRCG
Tuesday, February 6: Hurricanes vs Kent at VRCG
Thursday, February 8: Kent vs United States at VRCG
Saturday, February 10: Hurricanes vs United States at VRCG
Monday, February 12: United States vs Jaguars at VRCG
Wed, February 14: Scorpions vs Kent at VRCG
Friday, February 16
Kent vs United States
VRCG
Sunday, February 18
Scorpions vs United States
VRCG
Wed, January 31
Hurricanes vs United States
Coolidge
Friday, February 2
Hurricanes vs Scorpions
Coolidge
Sunday, February 4: Hurricanes vs Jaguars at Coolidge
Tuesday, February 6
Scorpions vs United States
Coolidge
Thursday, February 8: Scorpions vs Jaguars at Coolidge
Saturday, February 10: Jaguars vs Kent at Coolidge
Monday, February 12
Hurricanes vs Scorpions
Coolidge
Wed, February 14: Hurricanes vs Jaguars at Coolidge
Friday, February 16: Scorpions vs Jaguars at Coolidge
Sunday, February 18
Hurricanes vs Kent
Coolidge
Jan 17, 2018Backs Moore to win on Pro debut on Saturday Night By Sean Devers Boxing fans are ready for plenty of entertainment as the Guyana Boxing Board of Control has collaborated with MCG to bring...
Jan 17, 2018
Jan 17, 2018
Jan 17, 2018
Jan 17, 2018
Jan 17, 2018
President Granger is certainly not incapable of understanding how dialectically connected is the exercise of power to all... more
Guyana, this past week sent a large delegation of some 25 parliamentarians to attend the People of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]