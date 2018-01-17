Pocket Rocket’s Coach appointed Hinterland Boxing Coach on Sports Minister’s initiative

Coach of the Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym, 43-year-old Orland Rogers, has been appointed as the Hinterland Boxing Coach after a meeting on Monday with Sports Minister Dr. George Norton, Director of Sports Christopher Jones and President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle who is also the Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS).

The appointment, an initiative of Dr. Norton, will see the Coach from Linden also being mandated to train Coaches in the hinterland and scouting the area to unearth Boxing talent.

Rogers, who has been a Coach for the past 18 years, explained that he has already opened two Gyms in Region 1 (Mabaruma and Santa Rosa) and another in Region 9 (Lethem) and intends to open Gyms in Region 2, 7, 8 and if possible in Kwakwani.

“I will spend about two weeks in each area and when I am not there I would have trained a few young men to Coach. The youngsters, mainly Amerindians, are very talented and are willing to learn the skills of Boxing,” Coach Rogers disclosed.

“I leave for Santa Rosa this weekend just after the Boxing at the Sports Hall. There is an Amateur Card at the Gymnasium on February 17 and I hope to bring three Boxers from Region’s one and two for that event,” informed Coach Rogers who has a fighter on Saturday night’s Professional Card at CASH.

According to Rogers the Gym in Lethem is called the Savannahs Boxing Gym, while the one in Santa Rosa is the Morucia Pocket Rockets Gym which is named after his Gym in Victory Valley in Wismar, Linden.

“We are looking to form an executive committee at Mabaruma and to come up with a name for the Gym there,” Rogers stated.

Rogers has coached several of this country’s top Amateur pugilists among them Desmond Amsterdam and siblings Joel and Richard Williamson and their brother Jamal Eastman.

Julius Kesney, Omar Pollard, Duel Augstin and females fighters Akea Lamazion and Jelisia Rodney from Lethem are other known Boxers he has coached. Rogers has also Coached Guyana Super Middleweight Champion Derrick Richmond.

“A modern Boxing Gym is needed in Linden and Minister Norton has promised to try to start building one if I can find the land. Member of Parliament Jermaine Feguria and Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland are working with me on that project. As soon as the land is available construction should start.” Rogers revealed. (Sean Devers)