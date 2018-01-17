Latest update January 17th, 2018 12:55 AM

Mix Up, All Season Racing Service among victors

Mix Up and All Season Racing Service chalked up victories when the Mark Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes tournament continued recently at Turning Point.

Players in action in the Mark Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition.

Mix Up marked 80 games to beat Angels 76 and C6 60. Mix Up were led by Mark Wiltshire who made the maximum 18 games, while Gilbert Mendonca got 16, Yonette Christmas 15 and Rawl Peters 14.
Barbara Marshall 15, Nickie October 14 and Alexis George 13 were the leading players for Angels, while Neville Cadogan and Barbara Lee made 14 and 13 respectively for C6.
Led by 15 games from Raymond Ali and 14 from Shawn Morgan, All Season Racing Service made 77 games to overcome Thunder 71 and GT 70. Faye Joseph made 15 for Thunder, while Delroy Hunte made 14 for GT.
Assassin and Masters were tied on 81 games while Gangster made 80 in their encounter. The competition is being sponsored by Ansa Mc Al, Big Boss Trucking Service, Gibbs Bakery, Dynasty, Eswick Nauth, Faye Joseph and Seeram’s Bar.

