Ministry conducts national ‘Mock’ NGSA exams

As the Ministry of Education (MOE) prepares for the sitting of National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) on March 28 and March 29, 2018, efforts are intensifying to ensure that pupils across the country are familiar with what to expect while being exposed to a similar examination setting.

The MOE yesterday held NGSA mock (trial) examinations across all primary schools throughout the country. According to Director of the National Centre for Education Research Development (NCERD), Jennifer Cumberbatch, yesterday was set aside for the sitting of Mathematics papers one and two.

She explained that such an approach is necessary to ensure that pupils acquaint themselves with the examination since there will not be much difference aside from the questions come March 28 and March 29. The Director underscored the importance of a collaborative approach between teacher, parents and the Ministry if additional gains are to be made.

Further, Ms. Cumberbatch is of the view that such an approach (mock exam) augurs well for the continued improvement of grades amongst grade six pupils. She expressed confidence that NGSA grades will continue to improve.

The director’s optimism was premised on the fact that since the emergency intervention by the current administration to address low pass rates in Mathematics at NGSA, much improvement has been made.

The objective of the mock examination, according to the NCERD Director, is to inform teachers where weaknesses exist with a view to correcting them. Further, Cumberbatch said that upon the completion of marking of the mock exams test scripts, scores will be forwarded to the respective Regional Education Offices which in turn will forward them to Central Ministry.

She said that yesterday’s examination is not for ‘show’ but the grades will be subjected to a thorough analysis after which the necessary actions will be taken.

According to the Director, the Ministry will have enough time to ‘pick apart the results’. She is confident of better results in 2018 compared to 2017.

The MOE has embarked on increased monitoring and evaluation of schools and teachers to ensure that the methodologies used for the teaching of Mathematics and other subjects are in conformity with the best practice set out by the Education Ministry.

Added to that, Ms. Cumberbatch said that evaluators will continue to visit schools to offer support and that such an approach should not be seen as a punitive one.