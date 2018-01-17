Launch of 2018 Soca Monarch…AnSa McAl returns as major sponsor of Soca Monarchy

The Soca Monarch Competition returns to the Mash Calendar after a two-year hiatus. The competition, which was previously administered by Ansa McAl group, is now going to come under the purview of the Central Mashramani Committee.

During a press briefing yesterday, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton, announced that the Ansa McAL Group is once more a major sponsor of the event.

Norton said, “Given their commitment to the development of culture and intimate involvement with the promoting and popularising of the Soca Monarch competition in Guyana, Ansa McAl has come onboard, with the Government, as the main sponsor of the event which they will promote under their Carib Brand.”

According to the Minister, 18 entries were received, but after the audition process 15 persons were successful in gaining a place in the semi-finals.

“Music is the bloodline of the Mashramani Festival; as such, the Ministry is pleased to be reintroducing the Soca Monarch Competition to its schedule of activities. We believe that the competition also provides an opportunity for our artistes to showcase their talent and contribute to the development of our creative industries,” Norton added.

He made an appeal to local deejays and radio personalities to play local Soca music and promote local artistes, as we all contribute to ensuring that Mashramani is a resounding success.”

This year, an overall $12.5 Million has been plugged into the competition; the winner of the Soca Monarch title will walk away with $1.5 million, the second place winner will receive $750,000 while there will be consolation prizes of $100,000.

The semi – final which is scheduled for February 10 in the mining town of Linden, will see five contestants being eliminated with the remaining 10 battling for the title in Georgetown on February 17.

The competitors for Soca Monarch 2018 include Alisha “Sasha Melody” Hamid with ‘Love Off Meh’; Brandon Harding with Alive; Colwin “Lil Colwin” Blair with ‘Leave Me Alone’; Colwyn “Soca Cwyn” Abrams with Soca Rage; Delon “Soca Del” Azore with Take A Bounce; Diana Chapman with Get Ready; Jonathan “Lil Red” King with Water, Paint & Powder; Keron “Norek Mas” Sam with Power Soca; Melissa “Vanilla” Roberts with We Run Things, Quacy “Avalanche” Coates with Life; Roger “Young Bill Rogers” Hinds with De Money Power Dance; Roshauna Fraser with Show Me; Samantha Grant with Ah Playing Mas; Shellon “Fluffy” Gally with Bam Bam; and Stanton “Cardiac” Lewis with Welcome Guyana