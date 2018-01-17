Latest update January 17th, 2018 12:55 AM

Cops may release ‘Korner Kick’ murder suspect

Jan 17, 2018

– still awaiting gunpowder results

With no breakthrough yet in sight, police are likely to release the deportee they detained last week in connection with the murder of ‘Korner Kick’ bar manager Tevin Parris.
A senior police official said that the individual may be released today, since the 72 hours that he has been kept in custody has expired.
The detained man, who is in a relationship with a female relative of the victim, was taken into custody last week Wednesday, after a postmortem revealed that Parris’s death had been staged to appear as a suicide.
The postmortem indicated that Parris was shot from a distance. A spent shell was reportedly found under the body.
The postmortem, conducted by Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that Parris died from a single gunshot wound, “where the bullet entered his right nostril and exited the middle of the head.”
A police release stated that the injury was not self inflicted.
The postmortem also revealed little facial damage, which would have been present had the victim had been shot at close range.
Police are awaiting the results of tests for possible traces of gunpowder residue on the suspect and victim.
Detectives have reportedly confirmed that Parris had loaned the ‘close friend’ $100,000. Investigators are seeking to ascertain whether the loan may be a motive for the killing.

Murdered: Tevin Parris

Tevin Parris was found lying in his bed, in the upper flat of his Lot 66 Garnett Street, Newtown home around 07:30 hrs on Monday. The body bore a single gunshot wound to the head.
An unlicensed 9mm pistol, with 14 live rounds, was found in his right hand. A matching spent shell was found near the body.
Investigators appear certain that Parris was killed by someone he knew well and trusted enough to get within close range of him.
Parris had managed the popular Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar located at the corner of Lime and Bent Streets, Georgetown.
An uncle, who had gone to the property to check on Parris, found the body.
While police had at first seemed to be treating the death as a suicide, Parris’s relatives had insisted that he was murdered.
The relatives insisted that the young man had a comfortable life with a bright future and had no reason to kill himself.

