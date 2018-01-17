Coach Rogers hails return of Boxing to CASH as great for the sport

Backs Moore to win on Pro debut on Saturday Night

By Sean Devers

Boxing fans are ready for plenty of entertainment as the Guyana Boxing Board of Control has collaborated with MCG to bring Professional Boxing back to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Saturday Night with Guyana’s Dexter Marques headlining what should be a sizzling six-bout Card when he battles Venezuelan Dionis Martinez Arias over 10 rounds in the main event on a Card dubbed ‘Sangre Malo – Bad Blood’.

Anson Green, Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry, Shawn Corbin and Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves will come up against an army of fighters from T&T, Barbados and Venezuela.

On a night which promises to be filled with pulsating action Trinidadian Sheldon Lawrence puts his WBC Fecarbox Light Heavyweight Title on the line when he takes on Guyanese Shawn Corbin over 12 rounds as 48 rounds of pulsating Fistic fury is planned in what is anticipated to an action packed night before what is hoped will be a capacity crowd.

Corbin will be fighting for the first time since losing to England’s Nathan Cleverly in 2014 for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title and this is his first fight in Guyana since 2013 when he knocked out Anthony Augustin in Linden.

Corbin has 22 fights, winning 15 and losing five, while Lawrence is undefeated in his last four bouts and holds a record of 10 wins with eight by knockouts and one loss.

In an anticipated charged atmosphere, the undercard fight should give a couple of fighters making their Professional debuts the opportunity to match gloves with each other under the lights and glitz as Boxing returns to CASH for the first time in over two years.

James Moore will match skills with fellow Guyanese Sherwin Clarke in a Cruiserweight clash over four rounds in what should be the curtain raiser of the night and Moore’s Coach Orland Rogers gives his man the edge in a fight which he feels will go the distance.

The 21-year-old Moore who can change from orthodox to South Paw, has two wins and two losses in his four Amateur fights and is way over six feet in height.

Rogers, who has also coached the 32-year-old Clarke, who hails from New Amsterdam, says Moore has a good 1-2 but added that both boxers should throw a lot of punches and fight smart.

“I expect a win from Moore because he is younger and stronger and this (boxing retuning to CASH) will make a great impact for the local boxers and I hope it will be continued since the lay-off has affected boxing badly,” Rogers said.

Rogers said Guyana has the best Amateur boxers in the Caribbean and at the Professional level has produced many World Title contenders.

“Another thing I would love to see return is the Pro-Am Friday night fight-cards to keep both Pro and Amateur fighters active,” Rogers.

Elton Dharry, whose last defeat was in 2009, has not lost in his last 18 fights and will match gloves with Jesus Vargas Garcia of Venezuela over eight rounds in a Bantamweight clash.

Dharry is the WBC CABOFE and IBF Inter-Continental Bantamweight Champion and has a record of 21-5-1. The US based Dharry will fight in Guyana for the first time since February 2016.

Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves,Guyana’s reigning Lightweight champion narrowly lost to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing at Giftland and will oppose Venezuelan Felipe Larez Barcelo in a 10-round match-up.

The Cobra’ will want to make up for that loss as he prepares to battle Bahamian Lightweight champion Meacher Major in the Bahamas.

Marques, the Caribbean and Guyana Flyweight Champion, will use Saturday’s Card to prepare for his upcoming Commonwealth title shot on March 31 against Jay Harris of Wales after the Guyanese was appointed as the mandatory challenger for the Commonwealth Flyweight Title at the Copperbox Arena.

Marques record is 16-2-0 and he is unbeaten in his last eight fights while his last loss was against Dharry almost seven years ago. Martinez Arias record reads six wins, nine losses and two draws from 17 fights.

Green, who lost five of his last seven fights, will make his return to action against Bajan Keithland King over four rounds in a junior middleweight bout in his first fight since being knocked out by Jamaican Michael Gardener in 2016. This is King’s second fight since his debut win against American Rob Mitchell last August.

The weigh-in is set for Friday and Tickets are on sale at the Giftland Stores and Assuria General Insurance offices in Georgetown, Diamond, Berbice, Parika and Vreed-en-Hoop and cost $4,000 (VIP), $2,000 (Ringside) and $1,000 (Stands).