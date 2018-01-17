APNU parties will contest LGE together

The five political parties that form the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have decided to contest the Local Government Election (LGE) together.

The APNU issued a release stating that the coalition was established six and a half years ago, “not as a temporary electoral expedient, but on the basis of an enduring political principle.”

It was noted that at meetings of the Executive Council of APNU held in September 2017 and January 2018, all five parties that make up the Partnership– the Guyana Action Party (GAP); the Justice for All Party (JFAP); the National Front Alliance (NFA); the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR); and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) reaffirmed their commitment to competing in the forthcoming local government elections as a united team.

“APNU protested, and struggled for the return of these elections to enable people in their communities to democratically elect their representatives. APNU believes that Local Government Elections are an important platform and a Constitutional right.

APNU believes that its partners are ‘better together’ than apart and is committed to cooperating for the common good. APNU Partners have already started to plan collectively for the local government elections campaign,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Alliance For Change (AFC) is contemplating whether it should approach the polls alone or with the APNU.

On Monday, AFC Leader, Raphael Trotman, said that there are differing views in the party’s hierarchy. Some feel that contesting the elections as an independent party is important for the safeguarding of its identity.

Trotman said that that is the only argument being put forward for contesting alone.

He said that the party will consult further with its members and make a decision as soon as possible. However, Trotman was keen to note that the AFC remain a strong member of the Coalition Government and will continue to support government policy.