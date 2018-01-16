Latest update January 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Worker critical after falling from Canje hospital building

Jan 16, 2018 News 0

Critical: Christopher Singh

Workers who were tasked with demolishing the old psychiatric hospital building at Fort Canje were sent into a state of panic and confusion yesterday after one of their workers fell from the second floor and crashed into the bottom flat.

Christopher Singh, 20, a father of one, and of lot 14 Maida Village, Corentyne, Berbice, is currently unresponsive at the New Amsterdam Hospital. He is nursing several broken bones coupled with a head injury that resulted from the fall.

Bansingh Guyadeen, the contractor in charge of the job, disclosed that Singh was employed with him and was working on the second floor of the building when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“I employed him to help loose down the building… when he slip out a beam, then the wall cave in, he pitch out on the ground… he fall inside. He was tugging on the beam to loosen it”, Guyadeen recounted.

According to the Contractor, after his worker fell, he rushed to his assistance and immediately summoned an ambulance. The injured man was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, located a stone’s throw away, where he was admitted.

His wife, Wazina Ally told this publication that she last spoke to her husband early yesterday morning before he left for work.

“I get the news around 3:30 and I rush and go to the hospital. When I see he, he couldn’t talk. I am so heartbroken right now. I am praying he pulls through”

She stated that he is still unconscious and will likely be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

