Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 70 MYO, 77 CC, Skeldon Titans register wins

Number 70 MYO, Skeldon Titans and Number 77 Cricket Club secured wins in the final preliminary round of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 being contested by 23 teams of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

The much anticipated match between Skeldon Titans and Number 71 Cricket Club ended with a victory for the Titans as the Number 71 lads failed to live up to expectations. Batting first, Skeldon Titans scored 138 in 19 overs with Errol Byass top scoring with 44. He received valuable support from Christopher Jaundoo 37 and Gajendra Nauth 21. Bowling for Number 71, Troy Matheson was the pick of the bowlers with 3-27, while Kevin Clarke took 2-15.

In reply Number 71 were bowled out for 93 as only Kevin Clarke reached double figures with 24. Errol Byass (4-13), Faood Bacchus (2-13), Amzad Appalsammy (3-28) and Victor Pedro (1-19) were the wickets takers for the winners.

At the Number 70 MYO Ground, the hosts got the better of Number 64 Fighting Marines in a closely contested match. Winning the toss and batting first, Number 70 MYO scored 135 for 8 in their 20 overs. Alim Haniff top scored with 54, while Azardeen Mohamed and Niazie Khan provided valuable support with 22 and 15 respectively. Bowling for Number 64, Davendra Budhoo, Shiraz Khan and Jason Hoolise were the key wicket takers with figures of 3-21, 2-24 and 1-26 respectively.

Number 64 Fighting Marines fell for 132 in 17.5 overs as Shiraz Khan 42 and Davindra Budhoo 38 offered resistance. Bowling for MYO, Jameel Assad took 4-22, Ahmad Khan 3-28, Azarudeen Mohamed 1-33 and Niazie Khan 1-21 were the wicket takers. Number 70 MYO won the game by three runs.

At the Number 72 All Star Ground, a massive crowd witnessed a fine display of T20 cricket from the Number 77 Cricket Club and the Skeldon Super Kings.

Number 77 CC scored 168 all out in 18.3 overs as a fine batting performance from skipper Trishan Ramdass whose 81 was decorated with five sixes, while Nandkishore Ramkanniah supported with 43. Bowling for the Skeldon Super Kings, Mahindra Chaitnarine 3-24 and Totaram Rajaram 2-9 were the leading wicket takers.

The Skeldon Super Kings disappointed the spectators, only managing 142 all out in 16.1 overs despite contributions of 29 from Junior Blair, 23 from Zeikeel Gordon and 26 from Mahendra Chaitnarine. Trishan Ramdass, Gajindra Ramnarine and Kenny Rogers took 3-13, 3-8 and 3-10 respectively for Number 77 CC who won by 26 runs.