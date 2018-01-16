Speeding taxi kills ex-GuySuCo employee

A 25-year-old is now in police custody following an accident along the Number 71 Public Road that resulted in the death of a 53-year-old part time mechanic and former GuySuCo worker.

According to eyewitnesses, Vedenand Hardeo Rupa aka ‘Sugar’ of Number 69 Village, was on his way home on his bicycle when motor car HC 6790, reportedly driven by Keith Griffith, of Tarlogie Village, Corentyne, Berbice, slammed into the rear of the cycle, tossing his body several feet in the air before it smashed into the windscreen of the car.

According to a police press release, the car and pedal cyclist were proceeding north along the western carriageway, with the cyclist in front, when it was alleged that the car which was speeding, struck the bicycle; as a result of the impact the cyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries. He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A blood alcohol level test was conducted on the driver and the results reportedly showed that Griffith had no alcohol in his system. A policeman was also in the car at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, wife of the deceased, Khemwattie Rupa, speaking with reporters, disclosed that she received a call from her brother, informing her that her husband was involved in an accident and he had succumbed.

“He seh somebody call and tell am seh ‘Sugar’ get knock down and he dead, but like me couldn’t believe when he seh he dead. Me and meh family dem go to the scene and when me reach me see meh husband body deh like a dead dog pon the road, sprawl up with blood all over he face ” the grieving woman recounted.

She explained that the crowd that gathered at the scene were furious after it was revealed that the driver of the car was sitting in a police pick-up at the scene for a while without a breathalyzer test being done.

“Dem gi him (Griffith) juice, food and water. Dem people start to fight and shout that he got to come out. Nearly three hours he (Rupa) lie down on the road. Dem do the breathalyzer test three hours after the accident, this ting happen like around 6:30 and dem do the test till 9:00. The man eat belly full and then dem test he,” an angry relative disclosed.