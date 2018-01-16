Shooting at Bourda Constabulary… Victim died as a result of gunshot wound – PM

A post mortem examination has revealed that shot vendor, Marlon Fredericks died as a result of complications in the lower back due to a gunshot wound.

The autopsy was performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh yesterday.

Fredericks was shot by an officer of the City Constabulary on Sunday, reportedly as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.

Fredericks, who has been described as mentally ill, was shot as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.

It was alleged that Fredericks and two others were in custody at the City Constabulary Outpost at Regent and Bourda Streets, Georgetown, and had forced his way out of the lockup when ranks opened a door to allow another prisoner to use the toilet.

A rank at the City Constabulary office tried to restrain Fredericks, who wrestled free from him and others. A Lance Corporal then shot Fredericks in his lower back with a service pistol.

Fredericks had previously attempted to escape the grip of ranks of the City Constabulary Office, but was chased, beaten, and taken into custody. Videos shared on social media showed the now dead Fredericks being kicked by a man, believed to be a law enforcement officer, before he was taken into custody.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the dead man‘s mother, Claudette Fredericks, confirmed that her son had suffered from mental illness for over 10 years. She revealed that he was also a frequent cocaine user.

The woman also informed this newspaper that she is at a loss as to the reason for her son’s ill treatment and arrest.

“They only told me that it is some assault that happened with some woman a few months back.” However, Mrs. Fredericks says the explanation of the city police does not justify the treatment of her mentally ill son.

Mrs. Fredericks had visited her son at the Constabulary Outpost on the fateful day, and he was shot before her eyes.

“When I near reach at the outpost, I saw my son running coming towards me. He was eight to ten feet away from me. I shouted and told him to stop because the constable was behind him. The next thing I heard was a loud noise and my son dropped to the ground.”

The woman said that after she saw her son on the ground, she started to scream, and asked for assistance to take her son to the hospital, but she was told that ranks had to wait until police arrived.

The ambulance arrived one hour later.

A city constable and Lance Corporal from the City Hall Constabulary have been detained. The matter is under investigation.