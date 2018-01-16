Pomeroon double-execution… Motive unclear as cops hunt ‘known’ suspect

As the probe into the execution-style murders of two coconut farmers at Grant Road, Pomeroon on Sunday afternoon continues, investigators were able to confirm that one of the suspected killers was once a close acquaintance of the victims, Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette.

This information was confirmed yesterday afternoon when ranks took statements from eyewitnesses.

While some are speculating that the killing may be linked to a recent multimillion-dollar drug bust in the Pomeroon, investigators are yet to determine the actual motive. Up to late last night, they were hunting for one of the killers.

“We know one of the persons who killed the victims and we think the second person might be a stranger hired to do the job,” a source said.

Kaieteur News understands Godette was in Ambrose’s yard drinking high wine when the incident occurred. The two men were imbibing at a dam when the two suspects pulled up to the dam in a boat and spoke with their victims briefly.

An eyewitness told the police that shortly after, he heard two gunshots, after which the suspects were seen leaving the scene in their boat. The victims were discovered lying motionless and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Charity Hospital. Investigators retrieved a 9mm shell and a live round at the scene.

The probe is ongoing.