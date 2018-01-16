Lawyer blazes jury for convicting client of engaging in sexual activity with a child

– Warned by Judge about unprofessional, unethical behaviour

Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade was extremely furious with a mixed 12-member jury after they returned with a unanimous guilty verdict for his client who engaged in sexual activity with a five-year-old girl.

His client was indicted on two counts of the offence which occurred between July 1 and July 31, 2015.

Wade represented Omodat Persaud who was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court in Georgetown.

He was sentenced to 45 years in jail and only becomes eligible for parole after serving 35 years.

After summing up the evidence in the matter and giving the jury directions on the law, Justice Morris-Ramlall came off the bench and the jurors were sent to deliberate. After about an hour of consideration, the jury returned with its verdict.

When the jury foreman announced the guilty verdict, Attorney Wade stood immediately and turned to the prisoner’s dock where his client was sitting.

Wade was upset with the verdict and launched an attack on the jurors.

Standing at the bar table and facing in the direction of the jury, Wade told the jurors that their decision was wrong and that he will continue his journey in proving his client’s innocence.

In fact, Attorney Wade informed the jurors that he is willing to take his fight to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). In continuing his tirade, Wade said, “They (the jurors) have children and will go through this one day. Their (the jurors) conscious will tell.”

The jurors looked at Wade in disbelief.

Justice Morris-Ramlall was prompt in admonishing the lawyer for what she deemed “unprofessional and unethical conduct.” That was as much the Judge said to the lawyer before documenting some notes.

After realizing that his action was uncalled for, the lawyer rendered an apology to the Judge and jurors.

“I am sorry for my outburst towards you and the jury…I think my zeal…passion got the best of me,” Wade said.

The Judge then detailed how she arrived at the custodial sentence for the convict.

According to the judge, she took into consideration the nature of the offence and circumstances under which it occurred. She also considered the prevalence of the offence in society.

The Judge told Persaud, “You breached your duty of trust and your duty to protect her. You took her innocence.”

In imposing the sentence, the Judge also pointed to the fact that Persaud showed no remorse after he was convicted, maintaining that he was “innocent.”

The Judge said that she believed Persaud was ill advised by his lawyer on how to address the court, adding that she would not hold his lawyer’s unprofessional behaviour against him in imposing punishment for the crime.

Attorney Wade made no plea in mitigation on behalf of his client, leaving him at the mercy of the court.

When the matter ended, Wade spoke with his client briefly before he was led away to prison.

The prosecution was represented by State Counsel Shawnette Austin and Orinthia Schmidt.