Guyana attracting everybody

When people got nutten dem don’t have friends. Nobody don’t want to talk to dem. If dem poor and dem got relatives, dem same relatives don’t go to wheh dem living. That was de case of a man who win de lotto. From de time people hear he win, who never talk to him suddenly call him.

Dem same relatives who never even want to see he house suddenly turning up and bringing odda relatives. Nuff people don’t got sense to tell dem same people to go back wheh dem come from.

Guyana is a poor country. Was a time when it really use to beg everybody. Jagdeo walk wide ee begging bowl round de world till de people in de Middle East get fed up and tun him back when he was going to visit Kuwait.

Guyana find oil. People who use to treat Guyanese bad suddenly want dem to come and visit. Barbados use to put Guyanese pun de bench and deport dem, suddenly de Bajans treating Guyanese like if dem is special invitees.

Trinidad is de same thing. Dem boys remember de time when cricket was playing—Guyana was playing Trinidad. De Guyanese in de place start to celebrate. Was a time and a half. People start to run because dem was illegal.

Now because de country got oil dem same people can stay in Trinidad. And people coming from Brazil, de same Kuwait that tun back Jagdeo, Trinidad, Barbados, Venezuela and even Sweden. Dem boys seh that all dem people who getting ketch in dem hotel coming too. All of a sudden Guyana is de place to be.

But dem got one problem. When things like this happen de Guyanese does sit down and hope things fall in dem lap. Dem does decide that dem gun just draw down. Dem same people who coming from all about gun tek de wuk. And when that happen it gun be just like now; people ain’t got wuk to get.

Talk half and watch how Guyana suddenly become popular.