Farfan & Mendes joins with RHTY&SC U-15 Cricket Team for 22nd successive year

“In a Country where sponsorship for Sports is difficult to obtain, the relationship between the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and Farfan & Mendes Ltd can only be described as extra special”. Those were the words of Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster as he accepted the 2018 Cricket sponsorship Cheque for the Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes Under-15 Team from the Providence, East Bank, Demerara, based Company. Farfan & Mendes Ltd has been sponsoring the Under-15 Team since 1997 and on Tuesday last renewed their sponsorship for 2018 at the cost of $250,000.

Foster noted that the sponsorship was introduced in February 1997 but Farfan & Mendes Ltd has been assisting the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club since 1995 when it donated a grasscutter towards the upkeep of the Area ‘H’ Ground. Under the sponsorship, the Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes Under-15 Team has won five Berbice Under-15 Championships. The team currently holds the Berbice Championship and has also won eight other tournaments organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

Over the last twenty two years, the Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes Under-15 Team has provided numerous players who have played for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. They include Assad Fudadin, Delbert Hicks, Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Shevon Marks, Abdel Fudadin, Shawn Pereira, Dominique Rikhi, Maresh Mohadeo, Parmanand Narine, Murphy La Rose, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall, Tajpaul Gobin, Michael Rengasami, Chanderpaul Govindan, Renwick Batson, Brandon Corlette, Surendra Budhoo, Sheneeta Grimmond and Mahendra Gopilall. Fudadin and Pereira both captained Guyana at the Under-15 level, while Fudadin, Campbelle and Crandon have gone on to play for the West Indies at Test, Female and ODI levels respectively. The Under-15 cricketers over the years have successfully completed hundreds of personal development programmes with the main aim of assisting their peers, the elderly and the less fortunate. The largest project completed by the team was the construction of the Hugh Desmond Hoyte Memorial Playfield, while the team is also the host of “The Dare to Dream and Make a Wish” Programmes.

Farfan & Mendes during 2018 would also be supporting the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club by Co-sponsoring its Annual Youth Review Magazine, Cricket Academy, Annual Award Ceremony, Charity Programme, Christmas Village and Say No/Say Yes Campaign.

Farfan & Mendes Ltd is the longest serving Official Sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and Foster hailed the Company as one of the main foundation of the Club’s remarkable success story. The Farfan & Mendes Under-15 Team, he stated would continue to represent the Company and its brand with pride, passion and discipline.

With the formation of the King Solomon Logistics Under-12 and Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Teams, the Under-15 Team now has a permanent feeder system of players. Four of the team’s players have been shortlisted in the Berbice Cricket Board Under-15 Squad for the upcoming Inter-county Championship, while several were involved in the recent Inter-zone Under-13 and Under-15 Tournaments. They included Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandian, Matthew Pattaya, Reyad Rahaman, Shivnarine Ramnarain, Angelino Ramdihal, Christopher Deroop and Jonathan De Veria. The 2018 Captain would be Jonathan Rampersaud while his deputy is Mahendra Gopilall. The Manager and Asst manager are Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Simon Naidu respectively.

Marketing Executive of Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Onai Vasconcellos hailed the close bond between his Company and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. Not only has the relationship been very successful but has been strengthened over the period. Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Vasconcellos noted is dedicated to a long term relationship with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, an organisation which is a role model to others in Guyana. He congratulated the Club on being the only youth and sports club in Guyana to have ever received a National Award and praised the Under-15 cricketers for being outstanding representatives of his Company’s Brand and Logo. He expressed satisfaction that the Company’s finance was used for the intended purpose and it has been a very productive investment.