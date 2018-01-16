Domestic Airways Inc. greenlighted for operations

The Aviation sector in Guyana is now expanded with the addition of another airline, to bolster operations.

Director-General, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lieutenant Colonel (retd), Egbert Field yesterday presented the Air Operators Certificate to Domestic Airways Incorporated.

The certification process, which began in November 2016, is one of the most important requirements in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s oversight system. It gives the airways liberty to offer chartered flights and to conduct scheduled and non-scheduled operations for hire.

“Before an operator can operate for profit and reward, he is expected to display and to show that his operation has all the components required by ICAO and that he can ably and also safely conduct the operation as stated by ICAO,” said Field.

According to the Director-General, the certification process involves five phases – the first phase is the pre-application phase where the applicant states his intention. For the second phase, the applicant submits a formal application accompanied by the operational and maintenance manuals the operators will be using.

In the third phase, the GCAA conducts a review of all the documents to ensure they are in full compliance with all the regulations and ICAO’s standard recommended practices.

“It’s a back and forth exercise, because most times the applicant does not include all the documents in the manual, so these corrections are made, and sometimes it takes months with the documents,” Field explained.

Provided that the documents are correct, the fourth or demonstration phase commences. During this period, the GCAA will conduct inspections of the operator’s facility and the training conducted. A demonstration flight is also done in this phase under observation by GCAA.

The final stage is the certification phase, where the operator, having met all the requirements, is certified to operate both privately and publicly.

“I always add a sixth phase, which is conducting the oversight of the authority of the operator. That phase is to ensure that you not only maintain the standard you set at the time of certification, but you continue to elevate and proceed on an upward path in your operation,” Field stated.

The Director-General explained that the first part of the certificate includes the name of the operator, the name of the company, date of expiration of the certificate and other elements, while the second part outlines the types of permits the operator has.

Prior to the certification, Domestic Airways Incorporated operated privately. Captain of the Airline service, Orlando Charles, is grateful that the airways can now operate publicly as well.

“We have been using our airplanes for private, not for public or monetary gain, or for charter. With the conclusion of the application process and the certification, we are now eligible for charters from individuals or companies. I am very thankful to the Civil Aviation Authority for this opportunity,” Captain Charles said.

Domestic Airways Incorporated has been in operation for approximately three years.

There are several operators on the local market conducting charters to not only tourist areas, but for mining and logging operators, and for residents in outlying communities.

There has been significant growth in recent years in the industry, with some operators acquiring helicopters and more planes to keep up with changing demands.