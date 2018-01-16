DIGICEL ‘Mash Fit’ Fitness Sessions off to a resounding start

Hundreds of patrons descended at the Georgetown Cricket Club yesterday afternoon to be part of the first day of the Digicel ‘Mash Fit’ Fitness session which is geared towards getting persons fit and ready for Mashramani celebrations.

Mashramani 2018 is being celebrated under the theme, “Let’s cooperate and celebrate Republic 48”, will see attendees to the Digicel ‘Mash Fit’ Fitness sessions working out five days per week from 17:00hrs in a bid to be fit and ready for the road but more importantly, aiming to adopt a healthy lifestyle through one of the means, exercising.

Digicel’s Public Relations Officer, Ms. Vidya Sanichara informed that despite not being a part of the Float Parade last year the company still ensured that the ‘Mash Fit’ fitness sessions were held and this year will be no different.

“We’re here every day, five days per week; it’s absolutely free, registration starts today (yesterday) and it goes up until Friday. The sessions will end on February 22nd when Digicel will host a work out party for our attendees.

We are trying to encourage health and fitness as we did in the years gone by and it will be the same this year. We hope everybody comes out and try to get fit in time for Mash.”

Sanichara further informed that Digicel has been doing this for the past six years and they would continue to do so pointing out that the feedback has been tremendous.

She further stated that they had catered for 300 persons on the opening day yesterday but the forms and tee shirts were snapped up in record time nonetheless, the company would be replicating the process again today.

“This is something positive as we always get an overwhelming response which we appreciate.”

The ‘Mash Fit’ Fitness sessions would be facilitated by Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts.