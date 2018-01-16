Dem. River pilots battle MARAD to remain independent

A number of private river pilots are resisting efforts by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to bring them under that regulatory body.

MARAD, which has jurisdiction over the country’s waterways, including the issuance of licences, has reportedly made moves to have the pilots be employed there. However, the pilots have since banded themselves into a group called the Southern Limits Marine Pilots.

The pilots explained that the group is a body of private professionals employed by shipping agencies, including Government-owned ones, who have been working in the Demerara River area for almost 30 years, taking shipping through the tricky channels, through the harbour bridge.

“MARAD is being unconstitutional in telling the marine pilots that they have to be employed with MARAD and the Government of Guyana in order to continue piloting ships in the Demerara River. Some of these pilots have been doing their work here for over 30 years,” the body said in a statement.

The body claimed that while the Shipping Association of Guyana and other entities prefer the experience of the river pilots, it appears that MARAD is bent on replacing them with “inexperienced cadets”, which could have serious implications on lives and properties along the river.

According to the body, MARAD as regulator is quoting a number of laws which are vague in the handling of the pilots, “…and is open to interpretation. The law clearly does not give them the right to enforce employment of the river pilots of the Southern Limits.”

The body claimed that the Advisory Board to the Minister, on the matter, is not familiar with 60-plus nautical miles of the area.

“These have ignored our proposal to have one of the pilots of the Southern Limits on the board to assist them in regulating that area. MARAD has been given the right to be a regulatory body…not an employment agency…” the body says.

It was also pointed out that the Demerara Harbour Bridge is fully aware that no foreign-going vessel should be within one nautical mile of the bridge without a trained river pilot.

“The river pilots have indicated to MARAD that they will cooperate with them as a regulatory body. However, they do not seek to be employed by Government as we are already happily employed.”

The pilots are calling for a meeting with Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

It was explained that the south includes the Demerara Harbour Bridge and up to Linden, Region 10.

“The six hours, south-bound voyages to Linden includes transiting the Demerara bridge; tricky bends, shoals, narrow channels, and shifting bars that only trained pilots can navigate to Linden.”

With little navigation lights in the Demerara River, the pilots argued that transiting lights at the Demerara Bridge are not useful, as there were little consultations.

The pilots also pointed to the many loading berths in the Southern Limits area, including GuyOil, Esso, and bauxite, sand and fuel for the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

“Since MARAD has taken the role of being the regulatory body they have the responsibility for licences…for fees like any other professionals in Guyana – aviation pilots, doctors, lawyers and surveyors.”

While MARAD’s head, Claudette Rogers, could not be reached yesterday, a senior Government official indicated that they are aware of the issues raised.

“There is the thinking that with Guyana moving into oil and so on, we have to ensure we have the necessary controls of what is happening on the waterways.”

The official said that there were complaints of not enough river pilots.

“So you could find the Demerara Harbour Bridge is not moving as fast as it should during transiting of ships. So a pilot would take a ship through, rush back with a boat to get to another waiting ship. That is a situation that needs some attention. We have to regulate. So there will be talks to sort this situation.”