City vows to get tough with errant hotels, guest houses

All lodging houses in Georgetown will now have to undergo a stringent grading system by the Mayor and City Council (M&C) if they are to remain in operation. These include hotels, guesthouses and bread and breakfast places.

This was disclosed by the M&CC during a press conference held last Friday.

Chief Environmental Health Officer, Carl Bey pointed out that previously, lodging houses were registered without being graded. This practice, he said, “will soon be a thing of the past,” as the M&CC is ensuring that all laws are followed upon the granting of licences for these types of premises.

“This year, we will now have a grading system in terms of A, B and C, and the grading will be determined by the basic public health requirement in ‘28:01’, that is, some requirements for lodging houses that are in 2018.  Location of these hotels, as well as the franchise base that will determine whether it will be an A, B or C.”

According to Bey, hotel owners will be brought before the court should they fail to implement the necessary requirements. He explained that non-adherence following the receipt of a notice can result in the closure of the lodging house.

Town Clerk Royston King said the implementation of the grading system is as a result of the volume of complaints received by the Council, regarding lodging houses in the city. The Town Clerk stated that the M&CC has “received reports of hotel owners operating ransacked places without proper sanitary conveniences. In one case the owner has only plastic butter bowls with water for guests to wash their hands after they have concluded their activities. Some have smelly, torn mattresses while others have flooring, walls, and roofs with gaping holes accommodating termites, rats, and roaches.”

The names and grades for all lodging houses will be published in the media. King said that such actions are necessary for the protection of all citizens and individuals, who use those businesses.

 

 

Stephens tumbles out in first round, Ostapenko impresses

Jan 16, 2018

Jan 16, 2018

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The stark contrast in form between last year’s two first-time grand slam champions continued as Sloane Stephens was bundled out in the first round of the Australian...
Bencic sends Venus packing on bleak day for America

Jan 16, 2018

Jan 16, 2018

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 70 MYO, 77 CC, Skeldon Titans register wins

Jan 16, 2018

Jan 16, 2018

Farfan & Mendes joins with RHTY&SC U-15 Cricket Team for 22nd successive year

Jan 16, 2018

Jan 16, 2018

DIGICEL 'Mash Fit' Fitness Sessions off to a resounding start

Jan 16, 2018

Jan 16, 2018

Regal Masters beat Fishermen XI by 7-wkts to take Champion of Champions softball title

Jan 16, 2018

Jan 16, 2018

