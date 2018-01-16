Agricola robber gets 15 years for fatally shooting woman

Thirty-year-old Jermaine Savory of Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday jailed for 15 years for killing a 27-year-old woman during a robbery in November 2008, in the same village. The custodial sentence was handed down by Justice James Bovell-Drakes at the High Court in Georgetown.

Melissa Payne, a secretary, formerly of Den Amstel, West Bank Demerara, was shot dead after bandits pounced on her and a male companion.

A mixed 12- member jury had found Savory guilty for murder about a month ago.

But although he was convicted, Savory had maintained his innocence. From the prisoner’s dock, he had told the court that he did not kill anyone. Sentencing for Savory was deferred until yesterday when a probation report was presented to the court.

Probation Officer Pamela Atwell told the court that although Savory came from a loving family setting, he would display unusual behaviour. As a child, he would laugh and smile unnecessarily.

According to Atwell, after the birth of his first child at 18, Savory secured employment as a construction worker. She said that it was during this period that he began mingling with guys from his community and began playing football before travelling to French Guiana with some friends.

From speaking with officials at the prison, Atwell told the court that she learnt Savory also exhibited strange behaviour during his time on remand and was sent for a psychiatric evaluation in 2016.

Denying any involvement in the crime again, Savory told the court that the persons who shot and killed the woman are now dead and he is left to face the consequences.

Justice Bovell-Drakes told the court that the base sentence was 60 years. He, however, deducted 27 years—the amount of time Payne lived before she met her demise. Another 18 years was deducted, including for time Savory spent on remand pending trial.

According to the Judge, he took into consideration the fact that a life was lost and that the court needs to send a stern warning to would-be perpetrators of these kinds of crimes.

Before the matter concluded, the judge advised the killer to work on improving himself during his time of incarceration, so that he could be a good example to others when he returns to society.

Savory was represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay in association with Sherise Dowding.

State Counsel Lisa Cave and Mandel Moore appeared for the prosecution.

Reports are that Payne was killed after she attempted to put up a fight with gunmen who carried out a brazen attack on her and a male friend at Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

The gunmen escaped with some cash and a quantity of jewellery that were contained in the woman’s handbag. Based on reports, Payne and her male friend were in a Canter truck and upon approaching Agricola, the truck encountered some mechanical problems. They were heading to Georgetown to conduct business.

Fraser stopped the truck to attend to the problems while Payne remained inside.

But after a few minutes, Payne came out of the vehicle and stood watching her friend while he fixed the problem. A gunman approached Fraser from behind demanding valuables and snatched off his gold chain, while Payne tried to escape, but was cornered by another bandit who was acting as the lookout.

Upon seeing Payne’s handbag, the bandits intensified their demands.

Payne, who was hesitant at first, eventually complied with the bandits’ demands.

But as she was handing over the bag, the bag’s strap became entangled, causing the bandits to believe that she was reluctant. Payne, who was shot in the area under the armpit, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.