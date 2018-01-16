$34M Supenaam boat landing to boost tourism in Region Two – Regional Chairman

Added emphasis is now placed on tourism in Region Two, as the region now moves to establish a boat landing, at its Supenaam port of entry.

Regional Chairman Devenand Ramdatt, in speaking with media operatives last Friday, said that the project is included in the Region’s capital works for 2018.

Ramdatt also underlined the fact that as a Region, dedicated efforts are being made to now establish a warm and inviting port of entry, which would be safe and appealing to tourists.

The project is slated at $34 million, and the Regional Chairman’s desire is that it will commence as early as possible. He noted that over the past two years, the late implementation of projects had been a hindrance to development. Supenaam is one of two ports of entry on the Essequibo Coast – the other being the Charity Wharf.

These ports play an integral role in portraying the Region as an appealing environment to tourists. Apart from the construction of the Supenaam Ferry stelling, little has since been done to further develop the Supenaam port.

Tourist and visitors upon entering the region, are often confronted with a dilapidated speed boat landing. Speed boat operators have since raised questions about the safety of passengers, who may at times utilize the current facility under harsh weather conditions.

One speed boat operator, in speaking with Kaieteur News added, “At the moment there isn’t any step leading down to the speed boat, so at times passengers would have to walk down like a narrow wooden ramp, which tends to get a bit slippery during the rainy time.”

Water taxi operators, upon being informed of the new landing, were eager to pitch in their own ideas, as to what the new structure should look like.

One commented, “The idea of a modern day facility is really good, I think it’s something that should’ve been done ever since. I would really appreciate if there’s a shed on the facility so as to facilitate operations in all types of weather. At the moment the port is doing poor in terms of attraction. A modernized facility would really lift this place.”

The Regional Chairman noted that the RDC would work to ensure that there is adequate consultation, before the implementation of the Project.

“We would work to ensure that there is consultation before the implementation of the project. Stakeholders would be invited, and the bills of quantities will be circulated. In previous years, this was a concern. I want it to be emphatically clear, any project done in any community, or in the Region as a whole, citizens have the right to seek clarity or information on the project.”

The Regional Chairman noted that there had been previous cases in which interventions were made in the late stages of projects due to poor consultation. The chairman further noted that Tax payer-funded projects must be properly accounted for.