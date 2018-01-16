2018 Local Govt. Elections… AFC ponders going it alone

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is contemplating whether to enter the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) as an independent party or with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The press was told of this yesterday by the party’s leader, Raphael Trotman.

Trotman said that the party’s focus this year is on LGE and constitutional reform. He said that there are ongoing consultations with members of the alliance, as well as non-members, on whether it would be more practical to enter the elections alone or with its partner in government—APNU.

Trotman said that views of the party’s leaders are mixed – some for a coalition approach to the polls and others against. He did not say which direction the majority of leaders are leaning towards.

Trotman asserted that the only reason presented by those who are against, is that there is a need for the party to maintain its identity. Even if the party decides to go to the polls with APNU, the AFC has already made it clear that there will need to be a review of the Cummingsburg Accord that allowed for the parties’ approach to the polls for national election.

Trotman noted that the Cummingsburg Accord does not provide for the teaming up of the parties at the local government level. He was keen to note that while his party, for that reason and a few others, sees the need for a review of the accord, the AFC remains a strong member of the coalition and continues to support its agenda in government.

Trotman said that the AFC will look to, as soon as possible; make a decision on how it will approach the local government polls. This, the party leader said, will be decided after further consultation is done.

After over two decades of dormancy, the administration was able to resume Local Government Elections in 2016, after being held in 1994.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has already been allocated some $2.9B for the holding of LGE between the beginning of November and early December this year.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has said that the multibillion-dollar allocation from central government demonstrates its unequivocal commitment and determination towards democratic governance.

At his Ministry’s 2017 year-in-review and 2018 projections press conference, Bulkan said the obligation of the Ministry is to ensure that the local organs are prepared for elections.

“That is why the work that is being done, to help to equip and empower our local democratic organs which allow for capacity building and institutional strengthening, is so critical. It is those organs that will have the responsibility to deliver on behalf of the residents in the respective areas,” the Minister explained.

According to the Minister, the 2016 LGE saw 43 percent participation. However, government has set a 50 percent target for 2018.