Latest update January 15th, 2018 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

State employees to undergo financial crimes training in 2018

Jan 15, 2018 News 0

 

– Legal Affairs Minister

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is set to host a number of anti-corruption and sensitisation seminars this year. According to Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, the anticipated CFATF programme is among the list of training projects.
The AG noted that the State is slated to host anti -corruption workshops in all the regions as part of efforts to sensitise all employees of the Government.
“We need to keep the financial economy clean from dirty drug money and money laundering and also to educate employees about the importance of not purloining or stealing state assets,” Williams said.
As such, he noted that an assessors training programme will be held in Guyana from January 22-26, 2018.
The programme is expected to attract some 50 participants from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) from around the region.
Additionally, the AG announced that there will be a prosecutors and judges’ conference, which will be co-sponsored by the Commonwealth Secretariat and CFATF.
Meanwhile, the Legal Affairs Minister announced that his Ministry will continue to provide support as the Special Organised Crime Unit, (SOCU) continues to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.
As it relates to the operation of the Deeds and Commercial and Land Registries, the Legal Affairs Minister noted that the goal is to have the system fully digitalised. This will enable persons to access the electronic registries without having to leave their homes or place of businesses.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams

Also on the agenda for 2018, are efforts to tackle overcrowding in the prisons. This, Williams explained, will include a collaborative programme between the Inter-American Development Bank and the Government, towards reducing the high concentration prison population in Guyana. On the legislative agenda, the AG said is the highly anticipated Whistleblower Protection Bill and the State Asset Recovery Act of 2017.
In response to queries about the decriminalisation of marijuana, Minister Williams noted that the Law Reform Commission has the responsibility of recommending alternative sentencing.
“In other words, instead of fixing jail sentences, upon conviction, you have some other alternative sentence,” he noted.
But he said the matter of decriminalising yet to be discussed at the cabinet level.
Pointing to a study on the effects of the use of marijuana, Williams emphasised however that it is something that should be considered and attract much consultations.
He stressed on the need for public education on the effects of marijuana as well.
Added to that Williams said legislation dealing with Corporal Punishment, the decriminalising of same-sex relationships and the Death Penalty, the AG disclosed, are set for discussion at the cabinet level but at a later date.

More in this category

Sports

AAG opens season with developmental meet

AAG opens season with developmental meet

Jan 15, 2018

Daniel Williams, Davin Fraser, Leslain Baird, Devaun Barrington among top performers The Athletics Association of Guyana held their first Track and Field meet of the year yesterday at the National...
Read More
Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final day – 4th day, 9th round

Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final...

Jan 15, 2018

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from NSC

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from...

Jan 15, 2018

Diamond Upsetters FC recognise U-11 Team

Diamond Upsetters FC recognise U-11 Team

Jan 15, 2018

Sports Commission supports all-local horse race meet

Sports Commission supports all-local horse race...

Jan 15, 2018

Rutherford returned unopposed as DCUSA President

Rutherford returned unopposed as DCUSA President

Jan 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]