State employees to undergo financial crimes training in 2018

– Legal Affairs Minister

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is set to host a number of anti-corruption and sensitisation seminars this year. According to Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, the anticipated CFATF programme is among the list of training projects.

The AG noted that the State is slated to host anti -corruption workshops in all the regions as part of efforts to sensitise all employees of the Government.

“We need to keep the financial economy clean from dirty drug money and money laundering and also to educate employees about the importance of not purloining or stealing state assets,” Williams said.

As such, he noted that an assessors training programme will be held in Guyana from January 22-26, 2018.

The programme is expected to attract some 50 participants from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) from around the region.

Additionally, the AG announced that there will be a prosecutors and judges’ conference, which will be co-sponsored by the Commonwealth Secretariat and CFATF.

Meanwhile, the Legal Affairs Minister announced that his Ministry will continue to provide support as the Special Organised Crime Unit, (SOCU) continues to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.

As it relates to the operation of the Deeds and Commercial and Land Registries, the Legal Affairs Minister noted that the goal is to have the system fully digitalised. This will enable persons to access the electronic registries without having to leave their homes or place of businesses.

Also on the agenda for 2018, are efforts to tackle overcrowding in the prisons. This, Williams explained, will include a collaborative programme between the Inter-American Development Bank and the Government, towards reducing the high concentration prison population in Guyana. On the legislative agenda, the AG said is the highly anticipated Whistleblower Protection Bill and the State Asset Recovery Act of 2017.

In response to queries about the decriminalisation of marijuana, Minister Williams noted that the Law Reform Commission has the responsibility of recommending alternative sentencing.

“In other words, instead of fixing jail sentences, upon conviction, you have some other alternative sentence,” he noted.

But he said the matter of decriminalising yet to be discussed at the cabinet level.

Pointing to a study on the effects of the use of marijuana, Williams emphasised however that it is something that should be considered and attract much consultations.

He stressed on the need for public education on the effects of marijuana as well.

Added to that Williams said legislation dealing with Corporal Punishment, the decriminalising of same-sex relationships and the Death Penalty, the AG disclosed, are set for discussion at the cabinet level but at a later date.