Sports Commission supports all-local horse race meet

DPI, Guyana, – Local jockeys will be competing for a $5M purse when the Caribbean Nations Group hosts its first all –local horseracing event on January 28, at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

Director of Sports Christopher Jones said the event, which boasts seven categories, will be one with a difference since it is specifically designed for locally bred horses.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jones observed that in past years horseracing has largely been a loosely organised arrangement.

The Director congratulated the Caribbean Nations Group for attempting to elevate the standard of horseracing in Guyana, hence the Commission’s decision to be a part of the event.

“The Sports Commission is proud to be a part-sponsor of the event. We hope that 2018 will not only see three or four events being hosted or organised by the Caribbean Nations but that it becomes an annual feature of the calendar of activities in term of sport in Guyana,” Jones said.

Caribbean Nations Group was established in the latter part of 2017 by a group of sporting enthusiasts. Co-founder Steven Cheefoon disclosed that all the races will be run under the rules and regulations of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority. He shared that the feature race on the card is the Corona classic, which will see the winner walking away with $1M in cash and a trophy.

The Marketing representative of Top Brands, Marvin Wray, also said the company is pleased to be associated with Caribbean Nations Group and is looking forward to supporting other ventures in the future. (Tanuja Raikha)