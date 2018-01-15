Rutherford returned unopposed as DCUSA President

Arleigh Rutherford has returned unopposed as President of the Demerara Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (DCUSA) when the body held its Annual General Meeting and Elections on Sunday at Union Hall Building, Woolford Avenue.

Nolan Hawke was re-elected as the Secretary, while the committee members are Ava Baker, Flemroy Lambert and Trevor Ritney.

The constitution of the DCUSA does not provide for on the floor nomination and as such the positions of Vice President, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary Treasurer and Public Relations Officer were left vacant since those nominated by the motion submitted did not turn up. Those positions as well as that of another committee member will be filled at the first executive meeting of the Association which will be held shortly.

Rutherford thanked the members for their confidence and said that he would like to see a better turn out of members at meetings which can only benefit the umpiring fraternity. He said that his executive will work feverishly for the development of the youths as well as female umpires.

Kaieteur News Sports Journalist Zaheer Mohamed, who is also an umpire, performed the duties of the Returning Officer. Mohamed, who is the current Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council, congratulated those members elected and urged them to work collectively for the growth of umpiring.