RHTY&SC, MS and Scotia Bank renew long standing relationship

– Bank pumps $875,000 into 2018 programmes

The highly successful and long standing relationship between the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and Scotia Bank was renewed for another year last Tuesday. The Bank handed over a cheque valued $875,000 and a large amount of kiddies cricket practice equipment to Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation ceremony at its Corporate Head Office in Robb Street, Georgetown, Demerara. Scotia Bank and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club established a relationship in 2009 and this year’s sponsorship represents the 10th year the two organisations would be working together to make a positive difference in the lives of youths and those in the Education Sector.

Foster, who received the sponsorship from Marketing Executive of the Bank, Jennifer Cipriani disclosed that it covers sponsorships for the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club 4th Annual Children Mash Parade, Inter-School Essay Competition, Tribute to Teachers Programme, purchasing of cricket balls for cricket development programme and co-sponsorship of the Club’s Annual Youth Review Magazine and Annual Awards Ceremony. Outstanding Teachers drawn from ten schools in the Lower Corentyne area would be honoured under the Scotia Bank’s Tribute to Outstanding Teachers Programme, while the same schools would be involved in the Mash Parade scheduled for the 23rd February, 2018. The main objectives of the Parade would be to celebrate Guyana’s 48th Republic Anniversary, to promote the importance of Education, Culture, Sports and to promote social cohesion among residents.

$100,000 worth of cricket balls would be purchased towards a planned comprehensive Cricket Development Programme, while the Practice Equipment would be used on a weekly basis by the Club’s King Solomon Logistics Under-12 Team which is based at the Rose Hall Town Primary School. $100,000 worth of trophies and Medals are earmarked for the 28th Annual Awards Ceremony which would be held on the 16th April, 2018.

A total of 40 Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Members would receive $2.5 M worth of trophies, Medals and prizes, while assistance would be provided to over 20 NGOs, Schools and Sports Clubs based in Berbice.

The long serving Secretary/CEO noted that the Scotia Bank Mash Parade would be organised by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and a total of 700 students are expected to participate.

Foster hailed the relationship between the Club and Scotia Bank as extra special and stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was considered the best in Guyana because of the support of institutions like Scotia Bank.

He assured that all of the programmes under the sponsorship would be properly organised and most importantly would achieve all of their objectives. Special mention was made of Marketing Executive Jennifer Cipriani who was hailed as an outstanding friend of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and for the role she has played in making positive difference in the lives of youths in Region 6.

Cipriani in brief response stated that the almost one million investments of finance and Kiddies Cricket Equipment was an indication of the Bank’s confidence in the administration of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. She stated that the Bank was delighted to be on board for the last ten years and was very proud of the Club’s records of achievements and hard work.

All Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club activities, she stated were not only well organised but that the Bank was satisfied that its funds were well spent. She expressed confidence that the relationship would continue well into the future.