Pomeroon horror…Two farmers shot in their heads, killers flee in boat

Murders in the new year climbed to four in dramatic fashion yesterday, following what appeared to be the execution-style killing of two farmers in the Pomeroon.
Police said 28-year-old Ambrose Baharally, called ‘Jadge,’ of Grant Stelling Hope, Lower Pomeroon River, and Martin Godette, 23 of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon River, were both shot in their heads at around 15:30 hrs at Grant Road, Pomeroon.
The killing was reportedly carried out by two individuals who were both armed with handguns.
According to a police report, the farmers were seen conversing with the two men. Shortly after, two explosions were heard and the killers were seen fleeing the scene by boat.
The victims were discovered lying motionless and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Charity Hospital. Investigators retrieved a 9mm shell and a live round at the scene.
Police said that stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects.
Kaieteur news understands that Ambrose Baharally is a relative of Lennox Baharally, who was charged in July 2016, for allegedly murdering his uncle Mohamed Abdool Shameer, and burying him in a shallow grave at Jacklow, Pomeroon.
In March 2009, the bullet-riddled bodies of a father and son, Romeo and Clint De Agrella, both Pomeroon residents, were found in the Waini River.

