Latest update January 15th, 2018 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

M&CC to host consultation over proposed garbage fees

Jan 15, 2018 News 0

 

Following the announcement of a proposed $200 fee for garbage disposal, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be hosting consultations with the public to garner their input on the matter.
Town Clerk of Georgetown, Royston King, during a press conference at the M&CC boardroom on Friday, said that the consultations on the proposed fee are necessary.
“We have been receiving feedback on this proposal from individuals and groups. As a result, the council will hold a public consultation on this proposal, at City Hall on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 5 pm at City Hall compound. All are invited. The idea is to give citizens an opportunity to share their views, and other ideas about this proposed fee”, the Town Clerk stated.
Discussions on the proposed fee will be hosted throughout the city of Georgetown for the next three weeks.
He recalled that at the last conference, “… the proposal was discussed and accepted at the council and that we are still at the stage of working out the modalities on the best possible way to collect this small fee from property- owners.”
King reiterated that solid waste management is an extremely expensive exercise. He added that it is critical that the council considers providing the citizens of Georgetown with all the vital municipal services to the local communities.

More in this category

Sports

AAG opens season with developmental meet

AAG opens season with developmental meet

Jan 15, 2018

Daniel Williams, Davin Fraser, Leslain Baird, Devaun Barrington among top performers The Athletics Association of Guyana held their first Track and Field meet of the year yesterday at the National...
Read More
Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final day – 4th day, 9th round

Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final...

Jan 15, 2018

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from NSC

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from...

Jan 15, 2018

Diamond Upsetters FC recognise U-11 Team

Diamond Upsetters FC recognise U-11 Team

Jan 15, 2018

Sports Commission supports all-local horse race meet

Sports Commission supports all-local horse race...

Jan 15, 2018

Rutherford returned unopposed as DCUSA President

Rutherford returned unopposed as DCUSA President

Jan 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]