GDF rank, ex-cop held for robberies and carjackings

Police have apprehended a Guyana Defence Force rank, who has reportedly admitted that he and an accomplice robbed a woman at gunpoint

after trailing her on a motorcycle.

Police said that the army rank was detained Saturday and confessed to carrying out the attack, which occurred in Pere Street, Kitty, last Thursday.

The 21-year old suspect is from Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Police, acting on information, went to the soldier’s home at around 23:30hrs last Saturday, but did not find him. A 67-year old, who is said to be a relative of the young man, was taken into custody following the discovery of an unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds, five cellular phones and a motorcycle.

The soldier was subsequently handed over to ranks of the Brickdam Police Station by his superiors.

The family of the arrested soldier said that he has been in the army for over two years.

Additionally, an ex-policeman was among others who were arrested, in Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown last Friday for robbing a miner on December 31, last.

According to a police statement, the robbery which took place at Republic Avenue, McKenzie, Linden, was recorded on closed circuit television circuits.

The victim, who was gun-butted, identified the suspect during an identification parade on Saturday.

Also, a car which was stolen during a robbery at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara on December 30 last was found in the possession of the suspects who were eventually arrested.

Police have informed that while the victim’s vehicle engine and chassis number corresponded with his registration, a purportedly fake registration was produced by one of the suspects for the vehicle.

The suspects; a 29-year old and a 30-year old respectively of Unity Place North Ruimveldt are expected to be on identification parade in the coming days in relation to several other carjacking incidents.