Four charged with separate robberies around Georgetown

With a series of robberies happening around Georgetown, four youths on Friday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were all remanded to prison on separate robbery charges around Georgetown.

Twenty-three-year-old Sherwin Hinds of Lot 72 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which alleged that on April 17 at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Akeem Waterman of a six pennyweight gold chain, a cellular phone and other items valuing $145,000.

It was further alleged that on January 10 at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he had in his possession one .32 pistol when he was not the holder of a firearm licence. It was further alleged that on the same day in question, he had four live .32 rounds when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

The Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant, citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offence and the fact that a gun was used to carried out the offence.

The prosecutor added that the firearm was found under a mattress and the defendant was positively identified by the victim.

He will make his next court appearance on February 1.

Also before the same Magistrate were three other youths who were remanded to prisons on robbery charges.

Havmick Small, 21 of Campbellville, Housing Scheme Georgetown, was charged for robbing Alfred Johnson of cellular phone valued $95,000 and $7,000 cash.

It was also alleged that on January 8 at Avenue of the Republic, Leon Wilson, 17 of Campbellville while being in the company of others, robbed Kacy Duncan of $12,000 cash and at the time of or immediately after he used personal violence towards her.

Twenty-year-old Michael Trotman Ragbar, of Parfaite Harmonie, East Bank Demerara, was also charged and remanded for robbing a man of his phone while using a pair of scissors.

It is alleged that on January 11 at Broad Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a pair of scissors, he robbed Neon Hernandez of a cellular phone valued $41,000.

They will all be making their next court appearance later this month.