De city constab in de news again

De odda day, had to be Saturday, dem boys see how de city constab chase a man and ketch him.

Then de man cuff de constable and run. He couldn’t run far because wid all de people pun de road and wid de constable chasing him dem ketch him. Dem beat him.

When dem boys hear de news and dem see de man who look physically fit, dem believe dat he was some bad man. Even de council claim how de man was a wanted man. Anyhow, dem carry him and de constable who he cuff to hospital.

Dem boys go home and sleep. Next morning, Sunday morning, dem hear how a man get shoot in he back. People start to call how de man was mentally ill. Somebody had a video how dem constable kick up de man. Then de news come dat he dead. Dem claim how he run out de constab.

Same way how dem chase him and ketch him Saturday dem boys want to know why dem didn’t chase him and ketch him. Suh dem kill a mad man.

Dem boys know dat it had to be one mad man who shoot de odda man because all of dem who join de city constab is people who ain’t too bright. And he had de nerve to ask de police who arrest him and why dem lock him up.

Is de same city constab who got an officer dat mek a li’l boy trouble him and he got de nerve to tell de Mayor how he didn’t trouble de boy suh he didn’t do nutten wrang. Dis thing happen since last year August and de man ain’t get charge yet.

It tek a long time fuh de council decide to admit dat de man do something wrang. De Town Clown and de Clown Clerk was protecting him fuh dem own reason. Dem even knock off de corporal who report de incident because somebody seh he talk too much.

De li’l boy getting big and if de constable do get charge when de matter reach court it gun look like if is two big people do dem own thing in de constab office.

Talk half and don’t get tie up wid de constab.