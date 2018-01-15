Latest update January 15th, 2018 12:57 AM
The Court of Appeal struck out eight matters last year, according to information from the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions. During 2017, the DPP appeared in 66 matters before the Court of Appeal with representation from Acting Deputy DPP, Sonia Joseph; Assistant DPP, Dionne McCammon; Assistant DPP, Diana Kaulessar-O’Brien; Assistant DPP, Teshana Lake; Senior State Counsel Mercedes Glasford; Senior State Counsel Natasha Backer; Senior State Counsel Stacy Goodings and State Counsel Shawnette Austin.
Of these 66, four appellants were allowed their appeals and had their conviction and sentences set aside. Another four appellants withdrew their applications for bail pending their appeal, while four other appellants were refused their applications for bail. Another five appellants were granted their Applications for bail pending their Appeal.
One appellant withdrew his application for extension of time to file his Notice of Appeal.
Eight matters were struck out by the Court of Appeal. One matter was deemed abandoned because no grounds for appeal were filed. Five appellants were granted leave to file and serve their Notices of Appeal.
Fourteen appellants were allowed in part to appeal against their conviction and sentences. However, their convictions were affirmed but their sentences were substituted with fines.
Another appellant had his charge for the offence of Murder substituted with the lesser offence of Manslaughter and 16 years sentence imposed. Another appellant had his prison sentence of 25 years reduced to 24 years.
Furthermore of the 66 matters, eight were adjourned and five were withdrawn by the appellants—three of these were by the State. Two matters were referred to the Court of Appeal for its opinion; while one application to appeal against conviction and sentence was denied. Another appellant was allowed his application to file Notice for Extension of Time to Appeal and his case will be done de novo. One other applicant was refused his application for Extension of Time to file and serve Notice of Appeal against his conviction.
