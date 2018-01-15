‘Ashes’ Angel donates groin protectors, mouth guards to Carryll Boxing Gym of Linden

Latest update January 15th, 2018 12:57 AM
United-States based former Guyana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) official and Coach Ashton ‘Ashes’ Angel (Sr.) has made a donation of groin protectors and mouth guards to the Carryll Boxing Gym of Linden.
The donations were made by Ashton Angel (Jr.) who said his father wanted to give back to the fistic sport in the Mining Town since he remembers the days when Linden produced boxers like former world rater Terrence Alli, and national champions like Walter Smith, Conrad Wilson, Terrence Bristol, Mortimer Cornell and Donsford Browne among others to name a few.
Ashton Angel (Jr.) said that his father has been following the difficulties associated with the sport in Linden where there are two gyms, Carryll and Pocket Rocket, and wants to see boxing become one of the strong points from the town of Linden.
Junior Angel’s son, Ashmar, handed over the mouth guards and protective cups to coach of the Carryall Gym of Greenheart Street, Mackenzie, Floyd Grant.
Grant after receiving the donation at the Mackenzie Sports Club said he was grateful for the assistance which would encourage many boxers to don gloves and enter the ring knowing that those critical pieces which are necessities to boxing are in supply.
Junior Angel said that his family was willing to do what it can to push boxing as his brother Lynden ‘Birdy’ Angel was also once involved in the sport and they will continue to give back whenever possible.
Witnessing the handing over was professional boxer Seon Corbin as boxing official Kilroy Mckinnon was also thankful for the effort given by the Angel family and said it should assist the sport of boxing to once again become popular through this gesture.
Jan 15, 2018Daniel Williams, Davin Fraser, Leslain Baird, Devaun Barrington among top performers The Athletics Association of Guyana held their first Track and Field meet of the year yesterday at the National...
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
This column concludes my series of looking back at Guyana in 2017. I went through my files of 362 columns for last year,... more
Guyana, this past week sent a large delegation of some 25 parliamentarians to attend the People of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]