‘Ashes’ Angel donates groin protectors, mouth guards to Carryll Boxing Gym of Linden

United-States based former Guyana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) official and Coach Ashton ‘Ashes’ Angel (Sr.) has made a donation of groin protectors and mouth guards to the Carryll Boxing Gym of Linden.

The donations were made by Ashton Angel (Jr.) who said his father wanted to give back to the fistic sport in the Mining Town since he remembers the days when Linden produced boxers like former world rater Terrence Alli, and national champions like Walter Smith, Conrad Wilson, Terrence Bristol, Mortimer Cornell and Donsford Browne among others to name a few.

Ashton Angel (Jr.) said that his father has been following the difficulties associated with the sport in Linden where there are two gyms, Carryll and Pocket Rocket, and wants to see boxing become one of the strong points from the town of Linden.

Junior Angel’s son, Ashmar, handed over the mouth guards and protective cups to coach of the Carryall Gym of Greenheart Street, Mackenzie, Floyd Grant.

Grant after receiving the donation at the Mackenzie Sports Club said he was grateful for the assistance which would encourage many boxers to don gloves and enter the ring knowing that those critical pieces which are necessities to boxing are in supply.

Junior Angel said that his family was willing to do what it can to push boxing as his brother Lynden ‘Birdy’ Angel was also once involved in the sport and they will continue to give back whenever possible.

Witnessing the handing over was professional boxer Seon Corbin as boxing official Kilroy Mckinnon was also thankful for the effort given by the Angel family and said it should assist the sport of boxing to once again become popular through this gesture.