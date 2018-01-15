AAG opens season with developmental meet

Daniel Williams, Davin Fraser, Leslain Baird, Devaun Barrington among top performers

The Athletics Association of Guyana held their first Track and Field meet of the year yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre (NTAFC) at Leonora. The event was a developmental meet which the body usually hosts coming out of the off-season period that features non-traditional races such as the 80m, 150m, 300m, 600m, 1000m and 2400m which are competed in tandem with traditional field events. The categories competed yesterday ranged from under-10 to open.

Up to press time, Guyana’s rising star, World Junior 400m silver medalist Daniel Williams had completed a sprint double in the 150m and 300m boys’ under 18 events. In the 300m, Williams of the Upper Demerara Club clocked a comfortable 35.72 seconds, while his time in 150m was recorded as 15.35 seconds.

Meanwhile, former national 200m champion Davin Fraser of Police Progressive Sports Club continues to make good strides in his return to athletics following an injury layoff, after sprinting to victory in the open 300m race which featured the likes of National 1500m and 800m champion, Anfernee Headecker. Fraser clocked a time of 35.66 seconds in that race.

Favourites Deshanna Skeete of Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) club and Cassie Small of Super Upcoming track club won the girls’ 300m under-16 and under- 18 races respectively. Skeete clocked 41.87 seconds while Small won in 41.71 seconds. Lone open 300m female competitor, Shaquana Daniels of Running Brave track club, finished the race that was mixed with under-18 athletes in 45.09 seconds

In the longer 600m race, Devaun Barrington was among the top performers. The Running Braves athlete won the open category in a time of 1minute 23seconds.

Winston Missigher won ahead of Cleveland Thomas in the Men open 1200m. Missigher’s time of 3minutes 13 seconds bettered Thomas’ by a minute.

In the field event arm, national senior male record holder of the Javelin throw Leslain Baird of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) club, was in fine form and despite nursing an ankle injury, he managed to come out the best thrower in the open category after throwing the spear a length of 70.74m. Baird’s throw was way ahead of second placed Clarence Green who only managed 55.49m. (Calvin Chapman)