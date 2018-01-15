$36 Million Operation Theatre among major works for Suddie Hospital

Latest update January 15th, 2018 12:57 AM
The Suddie Public Hospital would finally be in receipt of a new Operation Theatre, at the value of $36 Million. This information was revealed by Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt, at a recent press conference. Information indicates that while the project is yet to be tendered, work is expected to commence this year. The Suddie Public Hospital, which is the largest and main Hospital on the Essequibo Coast, has been plagued with a nonfunctional operating theatre for the past two years. Patients are often transferred to Georgetown via ambulance for surgery.
Aside from the construction of a new operation theatre, a $4.3M filtration system has also been slated for the Suddie Public Hospital.
The hospital’s drug bond is also to be extended at the cost of $8.2 million. Regional Chairman, Mr. Ramdatt revealed that a water filtration system is also to be installed at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital. The Oscar Joseph Hospital which is located at Charity on the Essequibo Coast, benefits a majority of persons living in the Pomeroon.
The hospital has been unable to use the poor quality of water supplied by GWI.
Jan 15, 2018Daniel Williams, Davin Fraser, Leslain Baird, Devaun Barrington among top performers The Athletics Association of Guyana held their first Track and Field meet of the year yesterday at the National...
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
This column concludes my series of looking back at Guyana in 2017. I went through my files of 362 columns for last year,... more
Guyana, this past week sent a large delegation of some 25 parliamentarians to attend the People of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]