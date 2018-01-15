Latest update January 15th, 2018 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$36 Million Operation Theatre among major works for Suddie Hospital

Jan 15, 2018 News 0

The Suddie Public Hospital would finally be in receipt of a new Operation Theatre, at the value of $36 Million. This information was revealed by Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt, at a recent press conference. Information indicates that while the project is yet to be tendered, work is expected to commence this year. The Suddie Public Hospital, which is the largest and main Hospital on the Essequibo Coast, has been plagued with a nonfunctional operating theatre for the past two years. Patients are often transferred to Georgetown via ambulance for surgery.
Aside from the construction of a new operation theatre, a $4.3M filtration system has also been slated for the Suddie Public Hospital.
The hospital’s drug bond is also to be extended at the cost of $8.2 million. Regional Chairman, Mr. Ramdatt revealed that a water filtration system is also to be installed at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital. The Oscar Joseph Hospital which is located at Charity on the Essequibo Coast, benefits a majority of persons living in the Pomeroon.
The hospital has been unable to use the poor quality of water supplied by GWI.

More in this category

Sports

AAG opens season with developmental meet

AAG opens season with developmental meet

Jan 15, 2018

Daniel Williams, Davin Fraser, Leslain Baird, Devaun Barrington among top performers The Athletics Association of Guyana held their first Track and Field meet of the year yesterday at the National...
Read More
Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final day – 4th day, 9th round

Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final...

Jan 15, 2018

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from NSC

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from...

Jan 15, 2018

Diamond Upsetters FC recognise U-11 Team

Diamond Upsetters FC recognise U-11 Team

Jan 15, 2018

Sports Commission supports all-local horse race meet

Sports Commission supports all-local horse race...

Jan 15, 2018

Rutherford returned unopposed as DCUSA President

Rutherford returned unopposed as DCUSA President

Jan 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]