$36 Million Operation Theatre among major works for Suddie Hospital

The Suddie Public Hospital would finally be in receipt of a new Operation Theatre, at the value of $36 Million. This information was revealed by Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt, at a recent press conference. Information indicates that while the project is yet to be tendered, work is expected to commence this year. The Suddie Public Hospital, which is the largest and main Hospital on the Essequibo Coast, has been plagued with a nonfunctional operating theatre for the past two years. Patients are often transferred to Georgetown via ambulance for surgery.

Aside from the construction of a new operation theatre, a $4.3M filtration system has also been slated for the Suddie Public Hospital.

The hospital’s drug bond is also to be extended at the cost of $8.2 million. Regional Chairman, Mr. Ramdatt revealed that a water filtration system is also to be installed at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital. The Oscar Joseph Hospital which is located at Charity on the Essequibo Coast, benefits a majority of persons living in the Pomeroon.

The hospital has been unable to use the poor quality of water supplied by GWI.