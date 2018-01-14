Seeram’s bar backs Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes

Seeram’s bar of First Street Alexander Village has supported Mark Wiltshire for the hosting of his Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which is set to commence today at Turning Point.

Carol Da Silva of Seeram’s Bar presented the third prize cheque to Wiltshire on Thursday night at the bar’s location in Alexander Village prior to the drawing of the tournament.

Wiltshire, who is the organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, expressed gratitude to the sponsors while proprietor of the bar Tony Alli said he is looking forward to an exciting tournament.

Ansa McAl has also assisted the event under their Stag Beer brand. The company presented $100,000 to Wiltshire for the hosting of today’s event.

Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, the runner up a trophy and $80,000, third place a trophy and $40,000, fourth place a trophy and $20,000 and the fifth place team $10,000. The tournament will be played on a points system and all Guyana National Dominoes Association rules will be in effect. The MVP in the final will take home a trophy and $5,000 while the best female player in the tournament will pocket $10,000. All prizes are guaranteed and the tournament is open to all teams.

Double six time is 14:30hrs.