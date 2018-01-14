Relatives of murdered Agricola housewife recount finding corpse in yard

Relatives of murdered Agricola housewife, Donna Taylor, recounted seeing her corpse in the yard shortly after she was attacked and killed on January, 31 2014.

Those testifying before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and the mixed 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court on Thursday included the daughter of the deceased, Marcel Collymore, and her husband, Charles Collymore.

The couple told the court that they received a phone call and rushed down to Taylor’s residence at Agricola. While there, the couple recounted seeing Taylor’s body in the yard with what appeared to be blood around it.

During her testimony, Marcel Collymore told the court further, that her mother, earlier that day, had an argument with her alleged killer, Abiola Jacobs.

Jacobs, a former rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), is facing a trial in the High Court for the murder.

On Tuesday, the dead woman’s son, Bertram Taylor, who once shared a relationship with Jacobs, told the court that his mother’s bound body was found at the back of her Lot 16-17 Public Road Agricola, East Bank Demerara home.

She was found with her hands bound behind her back, a slit throat and a piece of cloth wrapped around her neck.

The mother of four was said to have been attacked in her bed and slain. She was then dragged to her backyard. The other occupant of the rented upper flat, Samantha Sabat, was subsequently found lying unconscious in the front yard.

The British-based Sabat was a guest of the Taylors. She reportedly escaped by removing the panes from her bedroom window and jumping to the ground from the top flat of the two-storey structure.

Sabat, who had arrived three weeks before the murder from the United Kingdom, reportedly sustained a fractured arm and lacerations to her face and parts of her body. She had come to attend her father’s funeral.

Although Taylor’s home was ransacked and some valuables reportedly stolen, Kaieteur News learnt that a rivalry between Jacobs and Sabat, was the motive for the killing.