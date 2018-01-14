Latest update January 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Overseas-based Guyanese donates school supplies

Jan 14, 2018 News 0

Students at the Diamond Special Needs Schools

With school back in session, an overseas-based Guyanese is helping to make life easier for students of the Agricola Primary School and Diamond Special Needs School.

Karen Jackman, on Thursday and Friday, visited the two schools and distributed a quantity of stationery and school supplies to approximately 120 students.

Jackman stated that she chose to give back to schools to encourage students to attend school. Children are the future and they must be given the opportunity to have access to an education, she said.

She added that there are some children in her community who are not in school because of their family financial situation and she is looking at ways and methods to get them in school and provide for them.

While noting that this is her first year of giving back to schools, she stated that it will be an annual something.

Jackman, who collaborates with her husband, said that she alone could not have made it possible. That is why she chooses to team up with others both locally and overseas. She thanked everyone that supported her in her venture.

More in this category

Sports

GLTA annual awards ceremony…Downes, Campbell, Gentle & Kalekyezi are tennis’ number ones

GLTA annual awards ceremony…Downes, Campbell, Gentle &...

Jan 14, 2018

By Calvin Chapman When the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) held their awards ceremony for 2017 at the National Racquet Center on Woolford Avenue on Friday night, local maestros Cristy Campbell...
Read More
Young Chanderpaul bats Jaguars into superior position – 3rd day, 9th round

Young Chanderpaul bats Jaguars into superior...

Jan 14, 2018

U-19 World Cup…Allen, Ravindra lead NZ to eight-wicket win over Windies

U-19 World Cup…Allen, Ravindra lead NZ to...

Jan 14, 2018

Lethem gearing up for Guyana’s 48th Republic Anniversary

Lethem gearing up for Guyana’s 48th Republic...

Jan 14, 2018

Seeram’s bar backs Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes

Seeram’s bar backs Wiltshire Birth Anniversary...

Jan 14, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…East Bank clubs gearing up for kick off on Saturday

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra...

Jan 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]