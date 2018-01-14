Overseas-based Guyanese donates school supplies

With school back in session, an overseas-based Guyanese is helping to make life easier for students of the Agricola Primary School and Diamond Special Needs School.

Karen Jackman, on Thursday and Friday, visited the two schools and distributed a quantity of stationery and school supplies to approximately 120 students.

Jackman stated that she chose to give back to schools to encourage students to attend school. Children are the future and they must be given the opportunity to have access to an education, she said.

She added that there are some children in her community who are not in school because of their family financial situation and she is looking at ways and methods to get them in school and provide for them.

While noting that this is her first year of giving back to schools, she stated that it will be an annual something.

Jackman, who collaborates with her husband, said that she alone could not have made it possible. That is why she chooses to team up with others both locally and overseas. She thanked everyone that supported her in her venture.