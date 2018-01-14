Lethem gearing up for Guyana’s 48th Republic Anniversary

Latest update January 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
Sports and other activities to be held
Region 9 residents are gearing up for what is being touted as a packed and exciting calendar of events to herald in and celebrate Guyana’s 48th Republic anniversary which will be celebrated under the theme, “Lets Cooperate and Celebrate Republic 48”.
According to reports out of the area, activities would get underway with a Regional Church Service to invite the intervention of the Almighty on February 19 at the Indigenous People’s Conference Hall from 06:00hrs.
Apart from the Children’s Mashramani Competition, set for February 21 at the Saint Ignatius Benab and the traditional Fag Raising Ceremony, a number of sports will be contested where the villagers will be testing each other.
Five-a-side football will be played on March 1st at the Lethem Community Centre ground while also on the cards at the proposed Regional Sports Day on February 23rd, would be 10-10 cricket, volleyball as well as a number of novelty old days sports including lime and spoon races, needle and thread and athletics events.
The aim according to the organisers is for all the villagers to come out and enjoy every event they are meticulously planning for its residents and those expected to visit for the activities.
Activities would culminate with the eagerly anticipated Costume and Float Parade where floats from the various ministries including Health, Education, Agriculture and the Regional Administration will be on show.
This year’s celebrations are expected to be bigger and better than previous year’s and one of the indicators is the high level of interest that has been shown to date by members of the Business Community for the Costume Band segment of the activities.
Following is the list of proposed activities:
Date Event Venue Time
February 19 Regional Church Indigenous People’s 06:00hrs
Service & Walk Conference Hall
February 21 Children Mashramani Saint Ignatius Benab 09:00hrs
Competition
February 22 Flag Raising Ceremony Revolution Square 20:30hrs
February 23 Regional Sports Day Lethem Community Centre 09:00hrs
Ground
February 24 Bull Cart Parade & Lethem Public Market 06:00hrs
Market Day
March 1&2 5-A-Side Football Lethem Community Centre 18:00hrs
Ground
March 3 Costume Competition Lethem Community Centre 13:00hrs
Ground
