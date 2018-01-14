Latest update January 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…East Bank clubs gearing up for kick off on Saturday

Following the successful hosting of the first season of the GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League and the completion of the 2nd Annual Ralph Green Under-11 League, clubs affiliated to the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) are now gearing up for the start of another junior league.

GFF President Wayne Forde (left) and EBFA President Franklin Wilson display the signed MOU’s in April, 2017.

The inaugural GFF/Pele Alumini Frank WatsonU-15 Intra Association competition, which was launched back in March of 2017 when COCACAF President Victor Montagliani and team had visited Guyana, will feature clubs from Agricola right up to Yarrowkabra on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.
MOU’s between the GFF and its nine (9) Member Associations have already been inked for the respective leagues, while equipment have already been presented to each MA inclusive of uniforms, balls, trophies and a pair of goal nets.
The EBFA has already notified its clubs which are all expected to be at the Grove Playfield on Saturday for 11:30hrs to participate in the March Past which would be followed by two matches.
Clubs are also being reminded that they must walk with copies of each player’s birth certificate.
For players to be eligible, they must be born on or after January 1st, 2003.
Clubs expected to compete are Agricola Red Triangle, Herstelling Raiders, Mocha Champs, Diamond United, Diamond Upsetters, Grove Hi Tech, Samatta Point/Kaneville, Friendship All Stars, Soesdyke Falcons, Timehri Panthers, Kuru Kururu Warriors and Highway United.

