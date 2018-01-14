‘D’ Grill Kings support ‘Jumbie’ B/day Domino Competition

The Domino fraternity will come together today to mark the 63rd Birth Anniversary of Organising Secretary Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire at a specially organized tournament to celebrate the occasion.

The venue is the Turning Point Sports Bar and double-six time is 15:00hrs.

To this end, ‘D’ Grill Kings OF Bar-b-Cue fame situated on Mandela Avenue has offered to be on board and on Friday at its location Manager Nickita Barrington handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Wiltshire as part of the entity’s support.

Wiltshire in his response thanked the entity for its support promising that the tournament will be played with a degree of discipline that will be appreciated by the sponsors.

Over $300,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winning team set to receive $175,000 and the winner’s trophy, while second, third, fourth and fifth place finishers will take home $80,000, $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000 along with trophies respectively.

The tournament will be played on a points system format, while all the Guyana National Dominoes Federation rules will be in effect. Most Valuable Player of the finals will receive $5,000, while the Best Female Player in the tournament will be given $10,000.

All prizes are guaranteed and the Organisers have stated that zero tolerance for indiscipline will also be in effect.

Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on tele#655-5855.

Only teams that pay will be allowed to play according to the Organiser.

There will be an after domino Oldies with Big P and Revolution One Man Band.

Bar-b-Cue will be on sale at a cost of $1,000.

Among the other sponsors on board are: Sweet Point, Big Boss Trucking Service, Hopkinson Mining, Strikers DC, Dynasty Restaurant, N&H Car Rental, Tony’s Jewellery, Faye Joseph and Spartans.